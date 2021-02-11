Global Eubiotics Market Grow at a CAGR of 8.5% Steadily Till The End Of 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Eubiotics Market by Product (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Organic Acids, Essential Oils, Enzymes), Form (Solid, Liquid), Application (Immunity, Gut Health, Yield, Others), End-Use (Poultry Feed, Cattle Feed, Aquatic Feed, Swine Feed, Others), Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027



The eubiotics market is expected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2019 to USD 11.90 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Europe accounted for the major share in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the livestock producers’ efforts to adhere to the prevalent regulations and forbid antibiotic usage resulting in high product demand. Germany holds the largest share from Europe, owing to other livestock industry participants’ significant presence like cattle and swine. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth from Japan, India, South Korea, and China due to high government and private sector investments, rising awareness among farmers, and livestock businesses regarding animal health & nutrition.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Some of the notable players in the market are Calpis Co., Ltd., DSM N.V., Nebraska Cultures, Inc., Advanced BioNutrition Corp., Beneo GmbH, Lesaffre Group, Lallemand, Inc., Novus International Inc., and Kemin Industries. In January 2016, Nutritional Physiology Company was acquired by Chr. Hasen. Nutritional Physiology Company is a leading supplier of probiotic products for beef cattle. This acquisition has created ample opportunities for synergies within sales, supply chain improvements, and innovation.

The product segment includes prebiotics, probiotics, organic acids, essential oils, and enzymes. The probiotics segment holds the largest share, owing to the growing utilization of products, as it produces a specific antibacterial substance that results in increased immunity. The organic acids segment is expected to witness significant growth, as it is utilized as forage and grain preservatives in animal nutrition. The form segment includes solid and liquid. The solid form segment holds the largest market share, owing to the manufacturing of new solid products like cross-links, beadlet, flakes beadlet, and a significant inclination towards solid form due to unconventional improvement solid eubiotics products with enriched carrier capacity. Liquid segments are anticipated to grow due to the availability of products like essential oils that maintain a healthy appetite and improve feed efficiency and natural defence mechanism. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into immunity, gut health, yield, and others. The gut health segment dominated the market due to eubiotics efficacy in treating gut health, and product portfolio suiting livestock’s customized needs and developing efficient eubiotics carrier mediums for better delivery in the intestinal tract. The end-user segment includes poultry feed, cattle feed, aquatic feed, swine feed, and others. The poultry feed segment holds the largest market share, owing to the concerns over the quality of meat consumed and growing demand for poultry meat.

The factors driving the market are emerging livestock diseases, increasing consumption from Asia-Pacific, increasing awareness about feed quality and safety, and growth in demand for animal protein. The factors restraining the market growth are increasing complexities in the food production chain and trade complexities due to impositions of regulations. Increasing investment in the pet industry, increasing investments and opportunities in animal nutrition, and growing consumer awareness provides market growth opportunities.

