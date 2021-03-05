Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol, which studied Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Prime Competitors
The prominent players in the Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol market include:
Formosa Plastics Group
Farsa Chemical
AkzoNobel
Ineos Oxide
Dow
Huntsman
BASF
SABIC
Shell
Application Outline:
Ethylene Glycol
Ethoxylates
Ethanol amines
Polyester Fibers
PET Resins
Automotive Antifreeze
Polyester Films
Others
Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol market: Type segments
Ethylene Oxide
Ethylene Glycol
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market in Major Countries
7 North America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Report Key Audience
Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol
Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
