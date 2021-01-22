Global Ethylene Carbonate Market Size-Share Analysis and System Production (2020-2027) | Addressing the Potential Impact of COVID-19 by Big Market Research

Get an extensive research offering detailed information and growth outlook of the Ethylene Carbonate Market in the new research report added by Big Market Research. The report presents a brief summary of the market by gathering data from various sources and industry experts prevalent in the market. Additionally, the report offers a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) value in percentage and the revenue that is anticipated to be gathered during the forecast period. The statistics offered in the report are reliable, wide-ranging, and the outcome of an in-depth analytical research.

The ethylene carbonate market was valued at $288.0 million in 2019, and is anticipated to generate $418.5 million by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market.

Key players in the Ethylene Carbonate covers :

o Asahi Kasei

o BASF SE

o Empower Materials

o Huntsman Corporation

o Merck KGaA

o Mitsubishi Chemicals

o New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.

o Oriental Union Chemical Corporation

o TCI Chemicals

o Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key benefits for stakeholders

• The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the ethylene carbonatemarket from 2020 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The report provides comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the ethylene carbonatemarket growth.

• The ethylene carbonatemarket forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth in terms of value.

• Profiles of leading players operating in the ethylene carbonatemarket are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

• The report provides extensive qualitative insights on significant segments and regions exhibiting the favorable market share.

Key market segments

By Form

• Solid

• Liquid

By Application

• Lubricants

• Surface Coatings

• Plasticizers

• Lithium Battery Electrolytes

• Others

By End-Use

• Automotive

• Oil & Gas

• Medical

• Others

Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report clearly shows that the Ethylene Carbonate industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

