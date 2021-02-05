Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2030 – Asia Leads Globally in Terms of Ethylene Capacity Additions

ReportsnReports added Ethylene Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Ethylene Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Ethylene Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Global ethylene capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 188.43 mtpa in 2019 to 311.32 mtpa by 2030. Around 165 planned and announced ethylene plants are expected to come online predominantly in Asia, followed by the Middle East. Among countries, China is expected to lead ethylene capacity growth by 2030, followed by the US and India.

Scope of this Report-

– Global ethylene capacity outlook by region

– Ethylene planned and announced plants details

– Global ethylene capacity by feedstocks

– Capacity share of the major ethylene producers globally

– Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by region

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Understand key trends in the global ethylene industry

– Identify opportunities in the global ethylene industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

– Understand the current and future competitive scenario

