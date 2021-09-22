Global Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market is expected to grow from $867.84 billion in 2020 to $953.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1096.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

The ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemicals market consists of the sales of ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that distil wood or gum into products, such as tall oil and wood distillates; distil coal tars; produce wood or gum chemicals, such as naval stores, natural tanning materials, charcoal briquettes, and charcoal (except activated); produce cyclic crudes or cyclic intermediates (i.e., hydrocarbons, except aromatic petrochemicals) from refined petroleum or natural gas; and/or produce basic organic chemical products (except aromatic petrochemicals, industrial gases, synthetic organic dyes and pigments, gum and wood chemicals, cyclic crudes and intermediates, and ethyl alcohol). The ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemicals market is segmented into synthetic sweeteners; plasticizers; ethyl alcohol; silicone (except resins); fatty acids and gum and wood chemicals.

The ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market are ADM Company, DowDuPont Inc, Celanese Corporation, Raízen.

The global ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market is segmented –

1) By Type: Synthetic Sweeteners, Plasticizers, Ethyl Alcohol, Silicone (except Resins), Fatty Acids, Gum And Wood Chemicals

2) By End-User Industry: Chemical Industry, Coating & Printing Industry, Electronics Industry, Food & Pharmaceutical Industry, Others

3) By Grade: Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Cosmetics Grade

The ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market report describes and explains the global ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

