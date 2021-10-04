Global Ethical Fashion Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global ethical fashion market reached a value of nearly $6,345.3 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $6,345.3 million in 2019 to $8,246.1 million in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the growing awareness about using ethical fashion for sustainability. The market is expected to grow from $8,246.1 million in 2023 to $9,808.5 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.1%. The market is expected to grow and reach $15,173.7 million in 2030 with a CAGR of 9.1%.

The ethical fashion market consists of sales of apparels by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that that are primarily engaged in designing, production, retail, and purchasing of ethical fashion apparels. Ethical fashion is the designing and manufacturing of clothes while caring for the people and communities involved in the process, and while also minimizing the impact on the environment. It focuses on both the social and environmental impact of fashion, seeking to improve the working conditions of laborers and the environment.

Some of the major players of the ethical fashion market are Eileen Fisher, Reformation, H&M Concious (H&M Group), Levi Strauss & Co., Alternative Apparel, Inc.

The Ethical Fashion market is segmented by product, by type, by end-user and by geography.

By Product- The ethical fashion market can be segmented by product

a. Organic

b. Man-Made/Regenerated

c. Recycled

d. Natural

By Type – The ethical fashion market can be segmented by type

a. Fair Trade

b. Animal Cruelty Free

c. Eco-Friendly

d. Charitable Brands

By End-user – The ethical fashion market can be segmented by end-user

a. Men

b. Women

c. Kids

The ethical fashion market report describes and explains the global ethical fashion market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The ethical fashion report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global ethical fashion market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global ethical fashion market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

