Global Ethanolamines Market By Type, Application and Forecast Report by 2030

The global ethanolamines market size is expected to attain a revenue of $5,079.0 million by 2030, increasing from $2,933.5 million in 2019, progressing at a 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period. The compound is used as a surfactant in personal care products due to its ability to remove grease, stains, and dirt. Apart from this, the chemical serves as a suitable emulsifying agent in bath washes, soaps, and shampoos.

The type segment of the ethanolamines market is categorized into monoethanolamine (MEA), DEA, and triethanolamine (TEA). Among these, the DEA category held the largest share in 2019, and it is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period, due to its high-volume application in soaps and detergents, treatment of refinery products, and production of glyphosate. Thus, the increasing production of herbicides and surfactants will fuel the market growth in the coming years.

These ethanolamines are widely used as surfactants in the production of gel-type cleaners, industrial detergents, body lotions, soap bars, shaving creams, and shampoos. This is because the compound helps in the production of fatty-acid amides and has the ability to form foams due to its emulsifying properties. With the surging demand for personal care products worldwide, the application of the chemical is likely to increase in the near future.

To cater to the escalating demand, chemical companies, such as Oriental Union Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Sadara Petrochemicals, Akzo Nobel NV, and INEOS Group Holdings S.A., are focusing on expanding their production capacities. For example, in July 2019, INEOS Group Holdings S.A. announced a new plant for producing ethyl oxide and derivatives in Houston, U.S. Likewise, BASF SE, in September 2019, announced the expansion plan for its ethylene oxide and derivative complex in Antwerp, Belgium.

Thus, the growing consumption of personal care products and agrochemicals will augment the demand for ethanolamines in the foreseeable future.