Global Esports Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global e-sports market was valued at $1,070.5 million in 2020. The market accounted for 0.001% of the global GDP. In terms of per capita consumption, the esports market accounted for $0.1.

The esports market consists of sales of esports and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate esports facilities. Esports or electronic sports are team-based sports played online and are supported by electronic systems in which all the functions are performed through a human-computer interface. Esports are played by professional gamers that are sponsored by business organizations, or from sporting organizations.

The esports market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the esports market are Activision Blizzard Inc., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Tencent, Valve Corporation, Electronic Arts Inc.

The esports market is segmented by game, by platform, by media type, by revenue source and by geography.

By Game –

The esports market is segmented by game into

a) Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

b) Real Time Strategy

c) First Person Shooter

d) Fighting And Sports

By Platform –

The esports market is segmented by platform into

a) PC

b) Console

c) Mobile

d) Others

By Revenue Source –

The esports market is segmented by revenue source into

a) Sponsorship

b) Advertising

c) Merchandise & Tickets

d) Publisher Fees

e) Media Rights

The esports market report describes and explains the global esports market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The esports report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global esports market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global esports market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

