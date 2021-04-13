Global ERP Systems Market Survey Report, 2020-2027
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software integrates all of an organization’s departments and functions into a single system. ERP software systems handle processes including manufacturing, logistics, distribution, inventory, shipping, invoicing and accounting.
Major Manufacture:
key players in the ERP Systems market, including:
UNIT4
SAP
Epicor
Digiwin
Sage
Totvs
YonYou
Workday
Infor
Cornerstone
Kronos
Microsoft
Kingdee
IBM
Oracle
ERP Systems End-users:
Large Enterprises (1000+ Users)
Medium-sized Enterprise (499-1000 Users)
Small Enterprises (1-499 Users)
By type
On-premise ERP
Cloud-based ERP
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of ERP Systems Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of ERP Systems Market by Types
4 Segmentation of ERP Systems Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of ERP Systems Market in Major Countries
7 North America ERP Systems Landscape Analysis
8 Europe ERP Systems Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific ERP Systems Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa ERP Systems Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Key Stakeholders
ERP Systems manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of ERP Systems
ERP Systems industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, ERP Systems industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key questions answered in the report
What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?
What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?
How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?
What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?
