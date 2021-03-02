Global Equine Diagnostic Services Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Developments, Opportunities & Challenges – Generatio GmbH, EquiSeq, VetGen, Animal Genetics, Veterinary Genetics Laboratory

“

Competitive Research Report on Equine Diagnostic Services Market

The Equine Diagnostic Services market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Equine Diagnostic Services market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Equine Diagnostic Services market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Equine Diagnostic Services market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Equine Diagnostic Services market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Generatio GmbH, EquiSeq Inc., VetGen, Animal Genetics Inc., Veterinary Genetics Laboratory and more – all the leading players operating in the global Equine Diagnostic Services market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Equine Diagnostic Services market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Equine Diagnostic Services market.

Global Equine Diagnostic Services Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Equine coronavirus has raised many doubts in the minds of horse owners if equine coronavirus can affect humans. As such, equine coronavirus cases are being invested. Presently, the covid-19 pandemic has increasingly highlighted the issue of equine coronavirus in horses. As a response, the key market players in the global equine diagnostics service market are conducting webinars and podcasts to educate pet owners about the repercussions of equine coronavirus. Also, companies are continuously making efforts to conduct the necessary covid-19 tests meant for horses to prevent the exposure towards the infection. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. In June 2020, The Veterinary Genetics Laboratory (VGL) introduced its new type 1 polysaccharide storage disease (PM1) test as a standalone at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine as part of a health panel for horses. However, lack of awareness is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Equine Diagnostic Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region owing to the major outbreak of equine diseases in the region. Also, the region has developed salmonellosis, equine infectious anemia, clostridial enteritis, and other diseases. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Generatio GmbH

EquiSeq Inc.

VetGen

Animal Genetics Inc.

Veterinary Genetics Laboratory

Etalon Inc.

Equine Diagnostic Solution Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

B&W Equine Vets

Neogen Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

Genetic testing

Phenotype Testing

Infectious Diseases

Others

By Service Settings:

Hospitals & Clinics

Lab testing & Mobile Settings

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Equine Diagnostic Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Equine Diagnostic Services market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Equine Diagnostic Services market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Equine Diagnostic Services market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Equine Diagnostic Services market?

