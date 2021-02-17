Global EPrescription Market Will Grow At CAGR Of 21.8% To Hit $ 4,581.45 Million By 2027||EPIC Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, eclinicalworks & Others

Eprescription market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 4,581.45 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.8% in the above-mentioned forecast period.
The major players covered in the eprescription market report are
- Health Fusion, Inc.,
- EPIC Systems Corporation,
- GE Healthcare, eclinicalworks,
- Henry Schein, Inc., Drfirst,
- Relayhealth, CPSI,
- Surescripts, Cerner Corporation,
- Quality Systems, Inc.,
- Medical Information Technology, Inc.,
- Allscripts Healthcare LLC,
- Athenahealth, eClinicalWorks and Aprima Medical Software, Inc.,
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
Eprescription market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for eprescription market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the eprescription market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.
Global EPrescription Market Scope and Market Size
Eprescription market is segmented on the basis of product, usage mode, mode of delivery and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
Based on product, the eprescription market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions segment is further segmented into integrated solutions and standalone solutions.
On the basis of usage mode, the eprescription market is segmented into handheld device and computer-based devices.
Based on mode of delivery, the eprescription market is segmented into web & cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions.
Eprescription market has also been segmented based on the end-user into clinics, physicians, pharmacies and hospitals.
Study Objectives Of Eprescription Market
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years
- To study the factors affecting the Eprescription Market Growth
- To provide country level analysis of the Eprescription Market by their market size & future perspective
- To provide revenue forecast of the market segments & sub-segments w.r.t to three key region of APAC,EMEA & Americas
- To study & predict the accurate future market size, share during the period 2020-2027
- To provide the challenges & restraints faced by the new entrants of Eprescription Market along with the threat of substitutes & threats of rivalry
- To study, track & analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliance, mergers, acquisitions & new product developments
