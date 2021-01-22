Global EPrescription Market Is Thriving With Rising Latest Trends By 2027 ||EPIC Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, eclinicalworks, Henry Schein, Inc

Eprescription market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 4,581.45 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.8% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing focus on the lessening of fraud & abuse of controlled substances has been directly impacting the growth of eprescription market.

The major players covered in the eprescription market report are

Health Fusion, Inc.,

EPIC Systems Corporation,

GE Healthcare,

eclinicalworks, Henry Schein, Inc.,

Drfirst, Relayhealth, CPSI,

Surescripts, Cerner Corporation,

Quality Systems, Inc.,

Medical Information Technology, Inc.,

Allscripts Healthcare LLC,

Athenahealth, eClinicalWorks and

Aprima Medical Software, Inc.,

Global EPrescription Market Scope and Market Size

Eprescription market is segmented on the basis of product, usage mode, mode of delivery and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the eprescription market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions segment is further segmented into integrated solutions and standalone solutions.

On the basis of usage mode, the eprescription market is segmented into handheld device and computer-based devices.

Based on mode of delivery, the eprescription market is segmented into web & cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions.

Eprescription market has also been segmented based on the end-user into clinics, physicians, pharmacies and hospitals.

EPrescription Market Country Level Analysis

Eprescription market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, usage mode, mode of delivery and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the eprescription market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the eprescription market due to the high number of government initiatives and encouragement in the region.

