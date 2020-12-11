Global EPrescription Market Expectable to Exceed Global Market Revenue, Size, Segments and Market Competition Trend to 2027||Henry Schein, Inc., Drfirst, Relayhealth, CPSI, Surescripts, Cerner Corporation, Quality Systems

The reliable EPrescription business report brings into focus studies about market definition, market segmentation, and competitive analysis in the market. This market report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the report lends a hand to businesses in taking better moves for improving their product and sales. By taking into account strategic profiling of key players in the healthcare IT industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions, the report helps businesses improve their strategies to sell goods and services.

Eprescription market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 4,581.45 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.8% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing focus on the lessening of fraud & abuse of controlled substances has been directly impacting the growth of eprescription market.

The major players covered in the eprescription market report are Health Fusion, Inc., EPIC Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, eclinicalworks, Henry Schein, Inc., Drfirst, Relayhealth, CPSI, Surescripts, Cerner Corporation, Quality Systems, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Athenahealth, eClinicalWorks and Aprima Medical Software, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global EPrescription Market Drivers & Restraints:

The increasing focus on the lessening of fraud & abuse of controlled substances has been directly impacting the growth of eprescription market.

Rising government initiatives & incentive programs is expected to have a significant impact on the eprescription market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Other impactful reasons for the market growth are increased usage of eprescription has been the increased focus on reducing medication errors, need to restrict rising healthcare costs and high adoption in healthcare industry due to its benefits such as better patient safety.

Moreover, rising government support along with increasing implementation of electronic prescribing and medication administration system will further cater ample opportunities that will lead to the growth of eprescription market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High cost of employment and security & workflow issues will hamper the growth of the eprescription market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Lack of technological awareness will pose as a challenge towards the growth of the eprescription market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Segmentation:Global EPrescription Market

Eprescription market is segmented on the basis of product, usage mode, mode of delivery and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the eprescription market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions segment is further segmented into integrated solutions and standalone solutions.

On the basis of usage mode, the eprescription market is segmented into handheld device and computer-based devices.

Based on mode of delivery, the eprescription market is segmented into web & cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions.

Eprescription market has also been segmented based on the end-user into clinics, physicians, pharmacies and hospitals.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

