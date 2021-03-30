Global ePrescribing Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry With the Details of Influence Factors

The Global ePrescribing Market research report is an outstanding report which begins with a definite official summary pursued by a market review segment. This segment loans essential comprehension on differing large scale and microeconomic elements that steer development in driving keen utilities the executives market. The report likewise reveals insight into different market drivers, restrictions, dangers, and difficulties that effect development of Global ePrescribing Market. Furthermore, the report conceals bits of knowledge over some significant organizations through their money related information, organization outline, items and administrations, key advancements market rivalry, technique investigation, SWOT Analysis, industry rivalry structure examination, and others.

ePrescribing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 4.1 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 26.86% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The Adverse Drug Events coupled with the rising need to keep a check on opioid prescriptions in emerging counties has been directly impacting the growth of ePrescribing market.

The major players covered in the ePrescribing market report are Health Fusion, Inc., EPIC Systems Corporation, Amazing Charts LLC, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Athenahealth, GE Healthcare, eclinicalworks, Henry Schein, Inc., DrChrono, Drfirst, Relayhealth, CPSI, Surescripts, Cerner Corporation, MDToolbox, Quality Systems, Inc., Dosespot, AdvancedMD Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., eClinicalWorks and Aprima Medical Software, Inc., among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and ePrescribing Market Share Analysis

ePrescribing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to ePrescribing market.

Global ePrescribing Market Scope and Market Size

ePrescribing market is segmented on the basis of product, usage mode, mode of delivery, substances, specialties and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the ePrescribing market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions have further been segmented into integrated solutions and standalone solutions. Services have further been segmented into support, implementation, training and network.

On the basis of usage mode, the ePrescribing market is segmented into handheld device and computer-based devices.

Based on mode of delivery, the ePrescribing market is segmented into web & cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions.

On the basis of substances, the ePrescribing market is segmented into controlled substances and non-controlled substances.

Based on specialties, the ePrescribing market is segmented into oncology, sports medicine, neurology, cardiology and others.

EPrescribing market has also been segmented based on the end-user into clinics, physicians, pharmacies and hospitals.

The increasing focus on reducing the abuse of controlled substances has been driving the market and is acting as a potential driver for the ePrescribing market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The high adoption of EHR solutions and the rising focus on reducing medical errors are also contributing towards the growth of the target market. Various government initiatives and incentive programs, growing need to cut back the increasing healthcare costs along with increasing usage in the preparation of complete medication lists and rising need for improved healthcare quality are also increasing the ePrescribing market size. In addition, the high adoption of integrated telehealth solutions due to COVID-19 pandemic and emerging markets will flourish various growth opportunities for the ePrescribing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

However, the high cost of employment, security and workflow issues as well as unwillingness amongst healthcare professionals to adopt e-prescribing solutions will hamper the growth of the ePrescribing market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Lack of technological awareness among end users will pose as a challenge towards the growth of the market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This ePrescribing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on ePrescribing market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global ePrescribing Market Country Level Analysis

ePrescribing market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, usage mode, mode of delivery, substances, specialties and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the ePrescribing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the ePrescribing market due to the increasing number of government initiatives and encouragement in the region. Europe is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 owing to the strict regulatory policies in emerging countries to prevent medical errors in the region.

The country section of the ePrescribing market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

ePrescribing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for ePrescribing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the ePrescribing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

