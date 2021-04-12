Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027
The Epoxy Novolac Resins market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Epoxy Novolac Resins companies during the forecast period.
Phenolic epoxy resin is also known as F-type epoxy resin. In an acidic medium, phenol is reacted with formaldehyde to obtain a novolac resin, which is then obtained by polycondensation of excess propylene oxide in the presence of sodium hydroxide. The epoxy group has high epoxy resin content, high viscosity, high crosslink density of the product after curing, and the fiber reinforced plastic has good physical and mechanical properties. Heat resistance is higher than E type epoxy resin. Mainly used in the production of various structural parts, electrical components and so on. The phenolic epoxy resin is obtained by reacting a linear phenolic resin (Novolac) with epichlorohydrin as a raw material in the presence of NaOH.
Foremost key players operating in the global Epoxy Novolac Resins market include:
Nan Ya
Miller-Stephenson Chemicals
EMS-GRILTECH
Dow Chemical
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Arnette Polymers
Atul Ltd
Hexion
CVC
Sinopec
Huntsman Corporation
Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo
Olin
Epoxy Novolac Resins End-users:
CCL
High Temperature Resistant Adhesive
Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Resin
PCB Ink
Coating
Other
Worldwide Epoxy Novolac Resins Market by Type:
Liquid Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins
Low Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins
High Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins
Other
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Epoxy Novolac Resins Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Epoxy Novolac Resins Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Epoxy Novolac Resins Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Epoxy Novolac Resins Market in Major Countries
7 North America Epoxy Novolac Resins Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Epoxy Novolac Resins Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Epoxy Novolac Resins Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Epoxy Novolac Resins Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Target Audience:
Epoxy Novolac Resins manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Epoxy Novolac Resins
Epoxy Novolac Resins industry associations
Product managers, Epoxy Novolac Resins industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Epoxy Novolac Resins potential investors
Epoxy Novolac Resins key stakeholders
Epoxy Novolac Resins end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
Who Are the Global Key Players in Epoxy Novolac Resins Market?
What’ s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?
What Was Global Market Status of Epoxy Novolac Resins Market?
What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of Epoxy Novolac Resins Market?
What’s Market Analysis of Epoxy Novolac Resins Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?
What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption?What About Import and Export?
What Is Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
What Is Economic Impact on Epoxy Novolac Resins Market? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results?
What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
