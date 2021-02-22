Global Epigenetics Market Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Key Drivers Growth And Forecast By 2026
Epigenetics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.63% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant advancements in technologies of epigenetics as well as rising investments and expenditure incurred to further develop the field of epigenetics.
Epigenetics market report has right introduction that provides background information, target audience, and objectives. It also has qualitative research describing the participants in the research and why they are relevant for the business. A summary of the market data used to draw the conclusions and the research methods selected is also included in the report. In today’s fast-paced business environment, companies have to identify and grab new opportunities as they arise, while staying away from threats and adapt quickly. In order to always be a step further and make the right decisions, it is critical to have such market research report in hand to get the information needed and make important decisions with confidence.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global epigenetics market are Illumina, Inc.; Merck KGaA; QIAGEN; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Novartis AG; Abcam plc; Diagenode s.a.; Active Motif; Zymo Research; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Cellcentric; Syndax; New England Biolabs; Epizyme, Inc.; Domainex; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; AsisChem Inc.; Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.; EpiGentek Group Inc.; BioVision Inc.; Bio-Techne; Promega Corporation; GeneTex, Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, Souvien Therapeutics was established by Juvenescence, which will focus on development of innovative medicines for applications in neurodegenerative disorders with the help of targeting epigenetics in neurodegeneration. The company will focus on development of therapeutics to address the epigenetics mechanisms in neurodegenerations
- In May 2018, Cellcentric announced that they had raised USD 26 million for the development of epigenetic based drug candidate for cancers till the stage of Phase 2B trials. The drug termed as, “CCS1477” has been evident to treat patients suffering from late-stage prostate cancer, being resistance against anti-androgen drugs. Cellcentric is aiming to increase its application of the drug candidate to more than just prostate cancer where the cancer is showing mutation signs of p300 and CBP proteins
Market Drivers
- Rising prevalence of target diseases of epigenetics technology is expected to augment growth of the market
- Increasing levels of geriatric population globally is also expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increasing initiatives presented by the governments and biotechnology companies to advance the technologies associated with epigenetics is also expected to foster growth in the market
- Greater application areas of epigenetics for more than just oncology disorders is also expected to drive the market value
Market Restraints
- High costs associated with the instruments and kits of epigenetics is expected to restrict the adoption rate
- Lack in prevalence of skilled professionals and physicians for effective applications of epigenetics
- Availability of strict and complicated regulations, for effective commercialization of the products is also expected to restrain the growth of the market
- Lack of efficiency for detection of biomarkers and their validation through this technology is expected to restrain the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Epigenetics Market
By Product
- Reagents
- Antibody
- Buffer
- Histone
- Magnetic Bead
- Primer
- Others
- Kits & Assays
- Bisulfite Conversion Kit
- ChIP Sequencing Kit
- Deep Sequencing Kit
- Whole Genome Amplification Kit
- RNA Sequencing Kit
- Immunoprecipitation Kit
- 5-HMC & 5-MC Analysis Kit
- Methyltransferase Assays
- Histone Assays
- Others
- Instruments
- Mass Spectrometers
- Next-Generation Sequencers (NGS)
- Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCRs)
- Sonicators
- Others
- Enzymes
- DNA Modifying Enzyme
- DNA Ligases
- DNA Polymerases
- Others
- DNA Modifying Enzyme
- Protein Modifying Enzyme
- Acetylases
- Methyltransferases
- Others
- RNA Modifying Enzyme
- Reverse Transcriptase
- RNA Ligases
- Others
- Services
- Bioinformatics Tools
By Technology
- DNA Methylation
- Histone Methylation
- Histone Acetylation
- Large Non-Coding RNA
- MicroRNA Modification
- Chromatin Structures
By Application
- Oncology
- Solid Tumors
- Liquid Tumors
- Non-Oncology
- Inflammatory Diseases
- Metabolic Diseases
- Infectious Diseases
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Developmental Biology
- Drug Discovery
- Others
By End-Users
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global epigenetics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
