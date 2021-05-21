Global Epigenetics-Based Kits Market In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026||Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Promega Corporation; New England Biolabs; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc

Global epigenetics-based kits market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of investment being incurred on advancing the field of epigenetics industry.

Epigenetics-Based Kits market report gives thorough information about the global industry comprising of valuable figures and stats. Moreover, the report provides records starting from the base year (2018) and stretches until the forecast period (2020-2027). The chapter of the competitive landscape is presented well in the research report and is analyzed based on the tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis. This market analysis report is vital for the customary key participants as well as for the new entrants in the market that offers in-depth market insights. The reliable Epigenetics-Based Kits report can be effectively used by both established and new players in the industry for complete understanding of the market. Market research provides benefits to identify market opportunities and the latest trends.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global epigenetics-based kits market are Zymo Research; Active Motif, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Promega Corporation; New England Biolabs; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Shivom Ventures Limited; AsisChem Inc.; Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.; EpiGentek Group Inc.; BioVision Inc.; GeneTex, Inc. among others.

Opportunities in the market

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Epigenetics-Based Kits Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe. To get a comprehensive overview of the Epigenetics-Based Kits market.

Market Drivers

Increasing volume of old-age population worldwide; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growth in the application areas for epigenetics technology is another factor boosting the market growth

Focus of various organizations and authorities on enhancing the levels of expenditure being incurred on the research & development activities for epigenetic technology will also act as a market driver

High prevalence of target areas of applications such as chronic diseases and clinical diagnostics for these diseases will foster the market growth

Market Restraints

High costs of expenditure required for the purchasing and usage of epigenetics-based kits acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Lack of technically skilled individuals required for the successful implementation and utilization of epigenetics technology will hamper the market growth

Strict regulatory compliances present in the market for the commercialization of these products can also hinder the growth and demand of the market

Segmentation: Global Epigenetics-Based Kits Market

By Product

Bisulfite Conversion Kit

ChIP Sequencing Kit

Deep Sequencing Kit

Whole Genome Amplification Kit

RNA Sequencing Kit

Immunoprecipitation Kit

5-HMC & 5-MC Analysis Kit

Others

By Technology

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large Non-Coding RNA

MicroRNA Modification

Chromatin Structures

By Application

Oncology Solid Tumors Liquid Tumors

Non-Oncology Inflammatory Diseases Metabolic Diseases Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases

Developmental Biology

Drug Discovery

Others

By End-Users

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Shivom Ventures Limited announced that they had partnered with Chronomics for offering Chronomics’ “EpiPlanner Epigenetic Test” inside the Shivom’s marketplace platform. This kit will help users detect the presence of DNA methylation during various changes in the environment and lifestyle of the consumer

In April 2016, EpiGentek Group Inc. announced the launch of two new kits for identifying the levels of DNA methylation and hydroxymethylation. The kits will be integrated into the company’s “MethylFlash” product range. These kits have been upgraded in terms of accuracy, cost-effectiveness, operating capabilities, convenience and safety while maintaining various advantages and benefits of its predecessor

