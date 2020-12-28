Global Epigenetics-Based Instruments Market Size And Future Prospective With Key Manufactures, Drivers & Trends 2026||Zymo Research; Active Motif, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc
A chapter on the global market and all of its associated companies along with their profiles makes the Epigenetics-Based Instruments report wider in scope. It gives significant information and data pertaining to their insights in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. What is more, this market report also provides top to bottom assessment of the market with respect to income and developing business sector. Market drivers and market restraints explained in this report gives idea about the rise or fall in the consumer demand for the particular product depending on several factors. Acquire an in-depth market analysis with this Epigenetics-Based Instruments market report to thrive in this competitive environment.
Epigenetics-based instruments market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global epigenetics-based instruments market are Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; 10x Genomics; Illumina, Inc.; Merck KGaA; QIAGEN; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Novartis AG; Diagenode s.a.; Zymo Research; Active Motif, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Bio-Techne among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. announced the launch of “Sequel II System”, inclusive of SMRT Cell 8M as well as chemistry, instrument control software and SMRT Link software package. This product is expected to reduce the time required for project outputs while also significantly reducing the costs of operations
- In August 2018, 10x Genomics announced that they had acquired “Epinomics” which will subsequently help expand the technological base of 10x Genomics which will be integrated into their “Chromium Single Cell ATC Solution”. This acquisition is a strategic decision based on the focus of the company on enhancing the scientific capabilities and provide their customers with the most advanced biological technologies
Market Drivers
- Increasing utilization of epigenetics technology due to the growing prevalence of target areas of application
- Focus of authorities and organizations to develop and implement advanced technologies with innovative offerings for the consumers; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Increasing areas of application of epigenetics technology is another factor boosting the market growth
- Rising volume of geriatric population worldwide will also uplift the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Large levels of financial expenditure required for the acquisition and utilization of epigenetics-based instruments; this factor is expected act as a restraint in the growth of this market
- Presence of various regulatory demands and compliances for the commercialization of epigenetics-based products and services will also impede the market growth
- Dearth of proficient individuals for appropriate utilization of epigenetics technology acts as a restricting factor
Segmentation
By Product
- Mass Spectrometers
- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
- Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reactions (qPCRs)
- Sonicators
- Others
By Technology
- DNA Methylation
- Histone Methylation
- Histone Acetylation
- Large Non-Coding RNA
- MicroRNA Modification
- Chromatin Structures
By Application
- Oncology
- Solid Tumors
- Liquid Tumors
- Non-Oncology
- Inflammatory Diseases
- Metabolic Diseases
- Infectious Diseases
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Development Biology
- Drug Discovery
- Others
By End-Users
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Conclusion:
The data included in this Epigenetics-Based Instruments report is reliable, thoroughly researched and verified by the research analyst. It keeps you a step ahead by providing up dated information regarding the Industry which will help you to make faster and better decisions.
