Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors Market Shows Strong Growth with Leading Players areF. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors Market report underlines the specific study of the industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The market data analysed and evaluated in this Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors Market report makes you achieve the business goals and objectives in preset time frame. It highlights a wide-ranging evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. This report is very useful to all sizes of business which makes it simpler to take informed decisions regarding different facets of industry. Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors Market report truly acts as a backbone to the business.

Unlock new opportunities in Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors Market; the latest release from Data Bridge Market Research highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Global epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing special drug designations to EGFR inhibitors due to their high efficacy drives the growth of market brings great opportunities for the growth of market.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-epidermal-growth-factor-receptor-inhibitors-market

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market are AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CULLINAN ONCOLOGY, LLC, TAIHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., Lutris Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Puma Biotechnology, IncApollomics, Inc., Hutchison MediPharma Limited, Genentech, Inc., ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Hutchison China MediTech Limited, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, YUHAN, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. among others.

Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors Market By Application (Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Others), Drugs (Cetuximab, Erlotinib, Gefitinib, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Epidermal growth factor receptor is a tyrosine kinase receptor which is responsible for cell growth. The uncontrolled cell growth of cancer cells are characterized by high levels of epidermal growth factor receptors caused by mutation in responsible genes for production of these proteins. EGFR inhibitors are the drugs that block the receptors and inhibit the cell growth for a long duration of time. EGFR inhibitors are mostly used for treatment of lung cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer, collateral cancer among others.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 9.6 million deaths are reported in 2018 by cancer which includes lung, prostate, stomach and liver cancer as the most common types of cancers. Epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors are a potent class of drugs for treatment of these major cancers.

Market Drivers

High research and development of novel EGFR inhibitors drives the market growth

Increasing incidence rate of cancer worldwide will drive the market growth

Adoption of harsh lifestyle and rising consumption of alcohol and tobacco increases causes number of cancers; this factor will also uplift the market growth

Increasing geriatric population developing different diseased conditions demand EGFR inhibitors therapies which will boost the growth of the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints

High cost associated with the therapies hampers the market growth

Availability of alternative therapies restrains the market growth

Clinical failure of potential is another factor restricting this market growth

Segmentation: Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors Market

By Application

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

By Drugs

Cetuximab

Erlotinib

Gefitinib

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-epidermal-growth-factor-receptor-inhibitors-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, AstraZeneca received marketing authorization from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for Tagrisso (osimertinib), an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor used for treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. This approval will provide the marketing and commercialization exclusivity of the drug to Chinese companies which will further help in expanding the business portfolio

In August 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received the U. S. FDA approval for Cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2, a liquid biopsy diagnostic test used in combination with Irresa (gefitinib), an EGFR inhibitor for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Cobas is the only FDA approved diagnostic test for NSCLC. This test will provide an effective and safer therapy for patients with NSCLC and expands the diagnostic business segment of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Competitive Analysis:

Global epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com