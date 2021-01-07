Global enzymes market || keyplayers Koninklijke DSM N.V., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd

Growth in the proteomics market and technological advancements in glycomics instrumentation is driving the enzymes market growth globally.

The global enzymes market accounted for US$ 9.9 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be 10.5 billion by 2026 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.1%. The report “Global Enzymes Market, By Type (Protease, Carbohydrase, Lipase, Polymerase and Nuclease, and Other Types), By Source (Microorganisms, Plants, and Animals), By Reaction Type (Hydrolase, Oxidoreductase, Transferase, Lyase, and Other Reaction Types), By Application (Food and Beverages, Household Care, Bioenergy, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Feed, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2027”.

Key Highlights:

On April 2020, Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, declared the completion of its acquisition of Glycom A/S, the world’s leading supplier of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO). With the acquisition of Glycom, DSM adds HMOs to its portfolio. The high-growth HMO market is set to deliver novel ingredients for next generation Early Life Nutrition solutions.

In October 2016, BASF launched a new enzyme product line Lavergy complementing its offering to the detergents and cleaning industry and in October 2017, BASF inaugurates enzyme-based production plant for bio catalyzed acrylamide

Analyst View:

High demand for effective enzymes

Enzymes play a key role in production and development of nutritious food and beverage products. Customized enzyme solutions and branded products are used in the processing of cheese, fruit and vegetable, protein, fats and oils, and grains, coupled with various other industries such as dairy, brewing, baking, and cereal extraction. Specialized solutions help food manufacturers to enhance the quality, produce higher yield, of final products, optimize resources, decrease costs, lower environmental pollution, and reduce wastage.

Rising investments in research and biotechnology sector

Growing investments in research and biotechnology sector for introducing new medicines and diagnostic solutions is one of the key factors boosting the global enzymes market. Rising demand for medicinal drugs, strong extensive research activities and funding initiatives, are projected to propel this sector, which, in turn, is likely to drive the product demand over the forecast period. R&D centers of various companies focus on development, evaluation, upscaling, validation of technologies, and innovative enzyme formulation for human welfare as well as commercial processing. These research centers have industrialized proficiency in the expression and cloning of industrial enzymes in safe and suitable microbial hosts.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global enzymes market accounted for US$ 9.9 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be 10.5 billion by 2026 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.1%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, source, reaction type, application, and region.

By type, carbohydrase estimated for highest market share in 2017, and is projected to continue this trend in the coming years. This is attributes to the fact that carbohydrase is the most dominate type of enzyme used in food and pharmaceutical industries.

By source, microorganisms are the major source of enzymes. Due to low production cost and easy availability, animals segment possess largest growth potential in the global enzymes market over the forecast period.

By reaction type, Hydrolase accounted highest share of the market in 2016, followed by oxidoreductase. Transferases estimates highest potential in global enzymes market, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, household care segment dominated the global market followed by various applications in food and beverages segment. The enzymes used in dishwashing detergents and laundry are known as household care enzymes.

By region, North America is a dominate region owing to strong presence of several end-use industries coupled with high scope for research and development activities in the major countries of the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global enzymes market includes Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, AB Enzymes GmbH, Codexis, Inc., Amano Enzyme, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BBI Enzymes Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

