Global Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market || keyplayers Zeus Scientific, Inc., and Shenzhen YHLO Biotech Co., Ltd.

The Enzyme linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is an immunological assay commonly used for measuring antibodies, antigens, proteins and glycoproteins in biological samples. ELISA is majorly used for diagnosis of HIV infection, pregnancy tests, and measurement of cytokines or soluble receptors in cell supernatant or serum. ELISA assays are conducted in 96 well plates, which allow multiple samples to be measured in a single experiment. These plates are absorbent to antibody or antigen. Each ELISA measures a specific antigen and kits for a variety of antigens are widely available. The assay is versatile, as it can measure different combination of reagent allowing passive immobilization of reagents to solid phase and easy separation of bound/unbound reactants using washing steps.

Increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic procedures and research and development in the field of immunoassay and diagnostics is propelling demand for ELISA assay in various medical fields, owing to various advantages provided by it such as examining of multiple samples with high capacity and sensitivity, which provides range of detection for critical assays. Furthermore, key players in the market are focused on developing advanced and novel products to meet increasing diagnostics demand for healthcare industry, which is driving growth of the market. Moreover, increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer is fueling growth of the Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market. However, nonspecific results due to cross-reactivity with secondary antibody and time required for completion of procedure are some of the factors restraining market growth.

