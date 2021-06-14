Global Enterprise Video Market 2021 Regional Analysis Report By WhipsmartMI

The market is being driven by factors such as rising internet penetration and growing demand for video streaming, as well as organisations’ ever-increasing need to reduce operating costs by linking geographically distributed employees. During the forecast era, video conferencing is projected to hold the largest share of the enterprise video market. The demand for video conferencing solutions is growing in response to the growing need to streamline communication between geographically distributed employees. Video conferencing has become a popular technology over the years, with many companies acknowledging its advantages, such as reduced project execution time and a deep sense of familiarity among participants. High-definition video conferencing has become more feasible as a result of technological advances. During the forecast era, the healthcare and life sciences vertical is projected to rise at the fastest pace. On a regular basis, the healthcare and life sciences vertical deals with a wide variety of clinical, administrative, and financial content. As a result, channelized content insights and accurate clinical information are needed, which can be consolidated using enterprise video solutions. The enterprise video market in the healthcare and life sciences vertical is rising due to the need for a video-based platform for telemedicine and patient care. During the forecast period, North America is predicted to account for the largest market share. The area has a high concentration of large multinational corporations, which help drive the enterprise video market forward. Due to the rising number of start-up companies in the country, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for enterprise video solution providers.

Key market players include IBM IBM , Microsoft, Kaltura, Polycom, Cisco, Adobe, Avaya, Brightcove, Vidyo, VBrick Systems, Media Platform, Ooyala, Qumu, Panopto,

The Enterprise Video Market report has been categorized as below

By Component

Solutions

Video Conferencing

Video Content Management

Webcasting

Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Application

Corporate Communications

Training & Development

Marketing & Client Engagement

By Delivery Technique

Downloading/Traditional Streaming

Adaptive Streaming

Progressive Downloading

By Vertical

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Education

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

