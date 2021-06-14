Global Enterprise Video Market 2021 Regional Analysis Report By WhipsmartMI
Enterprise Video market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecasting period 2021-2027
The market is being driven by factors such as rising internet penetration and growing demand for video streaming, as well as organisations’ ever-increasing need to reduce operating costs by linking geographically distributed employees. During the forecast era, video conferencing is projected to hold the largest share of the enterprise video market. The demand for video conferencing solutions is growing in response to the growing need to streamline communication between geographically distributed employees. Video conferencing has become a popular technology over the years, with many companies acknowledging its advantages, such as reduced project execution time and a deep sense of familiarity among participants. High-definition video conferencing has become more feasible as a result of technological advances. During the forecast era, the healthcare and life sciences vertical is projected to rise at the fastest pace. On a regular basis, the healthcare and life sciences vertical deals with a wide variety of clinical, administrative, and financial content. As a result, channelized content insights and accurate clinical information are needed, which can be consolidated using enterprise video solutions. The enterprise video market in the healthcare and life sciences vertical is rising due to the need for a video-based platform for telemedicine and patient care. During the forecast period, North America is predicted to account for the largest market share. The area has a high concentration of large multinational corporations, which help drive the enterprise video market forward. Due to the rising number of start-up companies in the country, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for enterprise video solution providers.
Browse report copy @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Enterprise-Video-Market
Key market players include IBM IBM , Microsoft, Kaltura, Polycom, Cisco, Adobe, Avaya, Brightcove, Vidyo, VBrick Systems, Media Platform, Ooyala, Qumu, Panopto,
The Enterprise Video Market report has been categorized as below
By Component
- Solutions
- Video Conferencing
- Video Content Management
- Webcasting
- Services
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Application
- Corporate Communications
- Training & Development
- Marketing & Client Engagement
By Delivery Technique
- Downloading/Traditional Streaming
- Adaptive Streaming
- Progressive Downloading
By Vertical
- IT and Telecom
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Media and Entertainment
- Education
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Request sample copy @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ic0451/Enterprise-Video-Market
About Whipsmartmi:
Whipsmart MI provides fact based consulting services in the B2B and B2C domains to help assess complex VUCA developments and provide strategic intelligence to achieve transformational growth by identifying niche high growth opportunities. We facilitate the growth journey through a unique approach using a multitude of inputs to assess changes in the marketplace, disruptive trends, technologies, whitespaces and adjacencies across industries that will eventually impact respective industry domains.
WhipSmart Market Bytes is the most affordable market and competitive intelligence platform with accurate comprehensive coverage and quarterly updates, an indispensable market and strategy planning asset in a world of constant flux.
Contact Info:
Name: Neeraj
Email: sales@whipsmartmi.com
Company Name: Whipsmartmi
Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/
Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs
Phone: +1 5102005090