Global Enterprise Risk Management Market Expands Footprints || Infosys Limited, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, MetricStream

Enterprise Risk Management Market: Rewiring Organizational DNA in the Finance Sector

The finance sector is on the cusp of becoming a completely digital landscape, and its transformation is set to change the face of the banking industry in the coming years. While digitalization is promising the finance sector with improved customer experience and lowered expenses, it is also dictating completely new requirements for enterprise risk management companies willing to enter this digitally-transforming sector.

Risk and regulatory compliance functions of financial institutions are seeing a sea change with the convergence of the technology and finance sector, which has given rise to FinTech. Financial service firms are under relentless pressure to keep up with the speed of advancing technologies and implement risk management protocols by deploying digital strategies.

The enterprise risk management market is rapidly moving away from offering solutions to manage analog risks to those that manage digital risks. As the finance sector is being controlled by the labyrinth of strict regulations and rapidly changing customer expectations, the digital functions of enterprise risk management will continue to be compelling for tomorrow’s financial institutions.

MarketDigits, in its latest study, provides a complete 360-degree viewpoint of the enterprise risk management market, and unveils exclusive data about its growth potential in the banking and finance sector.

Preparing for the Future with Full-scale Risk Functions for Financial Institutions

Though the negative impacts of the 2008 Great Recession are ebbing away, it has changed the definition of risk for financial institutions. The enterprise risk management market has been witnessing a significant push ever since, and it has evolved through the pressures of regulators and the rise of technology in the finance sector.

In 2018, the enterprise risk management market reached a valuation of ~ US$ 3.7 billion. Financial institutions are proactively seeking advanced enterprise risk management solutions to manage process and data risks more efficiently, and most importantly, digitally. In the coming years, the adoption of enterprise risk management software, which can be deployed on premise or through the cloud, is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the finance sector.

With the recent advancements in cloud technology, enterprise risk management companies are focusing on developing cloud-deployed software solutions to manage risks, compliances, and vendors, as well as audits. However, cloud computing technology can make software-based enterprise risk management solutions highly vulnerable to severe data theft threats and cyber-attacks. Thereby, increasing security concerns over cloud-deployed enterprise risk management solutions may create critical challenges for stakeholders in this landscape.

In addition, the high initial installation costs of enterprise risk management solutions and the complexity of developing software that are compatible with traditional banking systems are among the major barriers for stakeholders to increase their client base. This is restricting enterprise risk management firms from expanding their customer base and capitalize on the mounting number of financial institutions sprouting up in the global banking sector.

Enterprise Risk Management Market to See High Demand from Banks

Though developing software that are compatible with conventional operations in the finance sector is challenging, most financial institutions have been voicing the need for establishing a collaboration between information technology and the rest of the operations in their organizations.

Financial institutions, including specialty finance, credit unions, and thrifts, are preparing for the digital future with a strategic plan for technological innovations. However, for banks, investing in technology-driven enterprise risk management services has become a strategy, which is beyond just chasing recent market trends. Banks are putting heavy investments into enterprise risk management solutions to develop their risk operating culture for implementing risk strategies efficiently.

In 2018, banks accounted for ~ 55% revenue share of the enterprise risk management market, and this trend is likely to grow even stronger in the coming years. Leading stakeholders in the enterprise risk management market are focusing on offering digital risk management software and services for banks to capitalize on this trend and improve their sales performance.

Enterprise risk management services are likely to witness high demand, as these services gobble half the revenue share in the market. However, with the advent of next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, leading enterprise risk management companies are expected to focus on deploying tech-driven software to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Developing Enterprise Risk Management Tailored to Specific Requirements: A Winning Imperative

Sensing a rise in the number of banks willing to optimize their digital risk management organizational models, stakeholders in the enterprise risk management market are focusing on selecting the right technology and appropriate data foundation to meet the exact demand of their customers.

The need for catering to a wide range of risk management demands from end-user institutions in a coordinated way is giving rise to the popular strategy of tailoring features of enterprise risk management services according to end users’ requirements. In addition, horizontal expansion of the product portfolio is also emerging as a winning strategy for market players in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.

Leading players in the enterprise risk management market are adopting strategies to offer solutions and services that can transform an organization’s risk culture and performance, though it is challenging in the dynamic finance sector. Stakeholders are incorporating advanced technologies to further improve the features of enterprise risk management solutions for the digitally-evolving finance sector.

Enterprise Risk Management Market to Remain a Monopolistic Market

Leading companies in the enterprise risk management market, including Oracle Corporation, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), SAP SE, and Infosys Limited hold half the revenue share of the global market. Market leaders have consolidated their position in the landscape, mainly with their technological expertise. Frontrunners are also strengthening their networks across geographical regions by establishing collaborations and partnerships with technology companies to upscale their position in the enterprise risk management market by bolstering new product development.

The monopolistic nature of the enterprise risk management market will create numerous barriers to entry for small businesses, start-ups, and other new entrants. However, leading competitors in the market, such as LogicManager, Inc., IBM Corporation, and SAI Global Pty Limited, are gaining momentum in the market with one-third revenue share of the market.

Competitors are focusing on strengthening their research & development (R&D) base to develop innovative software by deploying cutting-edge technologies. Offering enterprise risk management solutions in the form of software as a service (SaaS) is expected to augur well for competitors in the enterprise risk management market.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

Authors of MarketDigits study on the enterprise risk management market are of the opinion that, the market will witness healthy growth at a CAGR of ~ 5% between 2019 and 2027. A dramatic rise in the focus on the risk management aspect of a business has been providing a fillip to the growth of the enterprise risk management market. In addition, constant changes in regulatory frameworks in different countries will continue to force financial institutions to adopt efficient and effective enterprise risk management solutions in the coming years.

Market players will have to increase focus on offering regulatory compliance and risk identification & management services to cater to the tomorrow’s needs of end users in the finance sector. Market players will also have to keep in mind that, a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach with enterprise risk management never works with the finance services industry. Offering tailored solutions to meet the specific requirements of end users can help stakeholders gain a competitive edge in the enterprise risk management market.