Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Rapid Growth, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast

The Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market accounted for USD 3,245 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.3% forecast to 2025.

The renowned players in the market are

Microsoft Corporation,

IBM,

Mobile Iron,

Symantec Corporation,

Vmware, Inc.,

Amtel Inc.,

Citrix Systems Inc.,

Good Technology,

SAP,

Soti,

Hyper Office,

MDM Solutions,

Manage Engine,

File wave,

CA Technologies,

Centrify,

Sophos among others

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The global enterprise mobility management market is based on solutions, services, devices, OS, end user, vertical and geographical segments.

Based on solutions, the market is segmented into mobile device management, mobile content management, mobile application management and others.

Based on services, the market is segmented into support and maintenance and professional services.

Based on devices, the market is segmented into smartphone, laptop and tablets.

Based on OS, the market is segmented into iOS and Mac OS, Windows, Windows Mobile, Android and Blackberry.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into small and medium businesses (SMBS) and enterprises.

Based on vertical, the market is segmented automotive, BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, telecom and it, travel and transportation and other verticals.

The regions that have been considered in the study are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Enterprise Mobility Management market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Enterprise Mobility Management market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Enterprise Mobility Management market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

In the end, the Enterprise Mobility Management market is analysed for revenue, sales, price, and gross margin. These points are examined for companies, types, applications, and regions.

