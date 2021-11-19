Global Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market is expected to grow from $4.65 billion in 2020 to $6.01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market is expected to reach $15.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 27.6%.

The enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market consists of sales of enterprise file synchronization and sharing services and solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that improve content management, collaboration, and secure file sharing among employees. Enterprise file sync-and-share is a service that enables users to preserve files in the cloud or on-premises storage and subsequently access them on their desktops and mobile devices. They use file synchronization, or copying, to save files in an authorized data repository, which can subsequently be accessed remotely by employees using EFSS-compatible PCs, tablets, and smartphones.

The enterprise file synchronization and sharing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the enterprise file synchronization and sharing market are Citrix Systems, Blackberry, Syncplicity by Axway, Egnyte, Nextcloud, OpenText, Box, Microsoft Azure, Dropbox Inc., Accellion, SugarSync, Northbridge Secure Systems, Intralinks, SkySync, IBM, Acronis, CTERA Networks, HighQ, and XMedius Solutions.

The global enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Enterprise Content Management Systems, Enterprise Storage And Backup, Enterprise Document Collaboration, Enterprise Mobility, Others

4) By End-User: IT And Telecom, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, Government, Others

The enterprise file synchronization and sharing market report describes and explains the global enterprise file synchronization and sharing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The enterprise file synchronization and sharing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global enterprise file synchronization and sharing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global enterprise file synchronization and sharing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

