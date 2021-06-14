Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market value to grow at a CAGR 23% during the forecasting period
The Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics
The cloud deployment type is expected to develop at a faster rate in this market, as it is quickly being adopted by various businesses due to its easy, versatile, inexpensive, and scalable features. Because of its ease and speed of software deployment, cloud deployment is commonly used in the industry. It also guarantees data protection and dependability at the highest level. Furthermore, due to the widespread use of mobile devices in this industry vertical, cloud-based EFSS solutions have a lower installation cost than on-premises EFSS solutions. The healthcare industry vertical is projected to be the fastest growing in the market. The massive growth of the healthcare industry vertical has been attributed to the rising global population, lifestyle changes, and increased understanding of health-related issues. Healthcare providers must efficiently interact with patients using personal and reliable communication methods in order to deliver superior services. These factors contribute to the widespread acceptance of EFSS solutions in the healthcare industry. Because of its stable economy and ability to embrace new and emerging technologies, North America is projected to have the largest market share in the EFSS market. Due to its adherence to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliances, Europe is projected to be the second largest region in terms of business size in the EFSS market. Several factors would drive the growth of the Asia Pacific (APAC) area as a result of technological advancement. Rapid economic growth, globalization, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), cloud-based solutions, the rising COPE trend, and widespread use of smartphones and the internet by consumers and businesses are among these factors.
Key market players include Dropbox Box, Citrix Systems, Dropbox, Microsoft, Syncplicity By xway, Google, IBM, BlackBerry, Egnyte, VMware, Acronis, OpenText, Thru Inc, Accellion, SugarSync
The Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market report has been categorized as below
By Component
- Standalone EFSS Solution
- Integrated EFSS Solution
- Services
- Professional services
- Consulting Services
- Integration and Deployment
- Training and Support
- Managed Services
By Deployment Type
- Cloud
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
- On-Premises
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Software and Technology
- Government and Public Sector
- Healthcare
- Legal
- Education
- Retail
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
