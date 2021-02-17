Global Enteral Feeding Formula Market Worldwide Robust Expansion by Top Key Manufactures, Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Demand and Forecast to 2027

Enteral feeding formula market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 4,492.91 million by 2027 from USD 2,694.65 million in 2019.

The major players covered in the report are Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition, Hormel Foods Corporation, Victus, Inc., Global Health Products, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Medtrition, Inc., Nutritional Medicinals, LLC, Real Food Blends, Nestlé Health Science, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi Ltd (A subsidiary of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott among other domestic and global players.

Global Enteral Feeding Formula Market Scope and Market Size

Enteral feeding formula market is segmented on the basis of product, application, type of tube feeding, stage and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the enteral feeding formula market is segmented into standard formulas and disease-specific formulas. In 2020, standard formulas segment is rapidly growing in the industry due to its medical application, also the composition of the standard formulas are rich in the vitamins, proteins, peptides, which is mostly preferred amongst population for better health and also in the diet concern population.

On the basis of application, the enteral feeding formula market is segmented into oncology, neurology, critical care, diabetes, gastroenterology and others. In 2020, critical care segment is rapidly growing in the enteral feeding formula industry due to the rising number of the patients from the chronic disease, which are also leading the consumption of nutritional feeding formulas more towards the patients with the ventilators.

On the basis of type of tube feeding, the enteral feeding formula market is segmented into gastric tube feeding, nasogastric tube feeding, gastrostomy tube feeding and duodenal or jejunal tube feeding. In 2020, gastric tube feeding segment is rising in the forecast period due to the growing eating disorder leading to the bypass route nutritional supplies and with the effortless and painless supply of the nutrients by the gastric route leading the growth of the enteral feeding formula market.

On the basis of stage, the enteral feeding formula market is segmented into adult and pediatric. In 2020, adult segment in the enteral feeding formula market is growing with the highest share due to the growing lifestyle concern and changing diet plans and rising awareness towards the fitness and also due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of end user, the enteral feeding formula market is segmented into hospitals and long term care facilities. In 2020, hospitals segment in the end user comprises the highest share and dominating the enteral feeding formula market with the highest CAGR due to the growing awareness amongst the population towards the diseases and concern with the changing lifestyle.

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, enteral feeding formulas market is witnessing a significant growth in developed economies during the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to factors such as, High rising prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders, rising healthcare expenditure, rising number of preterm births and increasing demand for homecare driving the market swiftly. Moreover, rising growth in healthcare expenditure of emerging economies and rising demand for personalized medicine will further create opportunities for the enteral feeding formulas market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Now the question is which are the other regions enteral feeding formulas market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific enteral feeding formulas market be their next revenue pockets for 2020. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the enteral feeding formulas market.

