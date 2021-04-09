Global Enteral Feeding Formula Market Expected To Reach $ 4,492.91 Million Growth By 2027||Medline Industries, Inc, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Medtrition, Inc., Nutritional Medicinals, LLC, Real Food Blends

The Enteral Feeding Formula report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2026. The data included in this Enteral Feeding Formula report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the Enteral Feeding Formula report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

Enteral feeding formula market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 4,492.91 million by 2027 from USD 2,694.65 million in 2019.

The major players covered in the report are Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition, Hormel Foods Corporation, Victus, Inc., Global Health Products, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Medtrition, Inc., Nutritional Medicinals, LLC, Real Food Blends, Nestlé Health Science, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi Ltd (A subsidiary of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the enteral feeding formula market.

For instance,

In June 2020, Hormel Foods has been named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by 3BL Media, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. This increases the credibility of the company and establishes a good name in the market

In October 2017, Real Food Blends announced the launch of New Breakfast Meal Featuring Eggs, Apples & Oats. This meal is available for the people who cannot eat orally. The launch of the product provides high nutrition profile to the consumers.

Global Enteral Feeding Formula Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for enteral feeding formula in North America region has the highest market share in global enteral feeding formula market. Market leader is Abbott which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 28% to 34%. The company has gained outstanding sale through providing enteral feeding formula.

Global Enteral Feeding Formula Market Development

In April 2019, Real Food Blends announced the launch of The RD Hub on their website. This RD Hub will provide the consumer the full nutritional value and ingredients of the product offered by the company.

Global Enteral Feeding Formula Market Scope and Market Size

Enteral feeding formula market is segmented on the basis of product, application, type of tube feeding, stage and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the enteral feeding formula market is segmented into standard formulas and disease-specific formulas. In 2020, standard formulas segment is rapidly growing in the industry due to its medical application, also the composition of the standard formulas are rich in the vitamins, proteins, peptides, which is mostly preferred amongst population for better health and also in the diet concern population.

On the basis of application, the enteral feeding formula market is segmented into oncology, neurology, critical care, diabetes, gastroenterology and others. In 2020, critical care segment is rapidly growing in the enteral feeding formula industry due to the rising number of the patients from the chronic disease, which are also leading the consumption of nutritional feeding formulas more towards the patients with the ventilators.

On the basis of type of tube feeding, the enteral feeding formula market is segmented into gastric tube feeding, nasogastric tube feeding, gastrostomy tube feeding and duodenal or jejunal tube feeding. In 2020, gastric tube feeding segment is rising in the forecast period due to the growing eating disorder leading to the bypass route nutritional supplies and with the effortless and painless supply of the nutrients by the gastric route leading the growth of the enteral feeding formula market.

On the basis of stage, the enteral feeding formula market is segmented into adult and pediatric. In 2020, adult segment in the enteral feeding formula market is growing with the highest share due to the growing lifestyle concern and changing diet plans and rising awareness towards the fitness and also due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of end user, the enteral feeding formula market is segmented into hospitals and long term care facilities. In 2020, hospitals segment in the end user comprises the highest share and dominating the enteral feeding formula market with the highest CAGR due to the growing awareness amongst the population towards the diseases and concern with the changing lifestyle.

