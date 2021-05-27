Global Endotoxin and Pyrogen Testing Market Demand Opportunity And Detailed Outlook To 2027 With Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis||Lonza, Charles River Laboratories, Merck KGaA, STERIS plc, SGS SA, Sartorius AG, bioMérieux SA, Ellab A/S

Global Endotoxin and Pyrogen Testing business report makes available a thoughtful overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. All the data, statistics, and information composed in the report has been studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This market document acts upon systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data for the issues linked to the marketing of goods and services and thereby serve the pharmaceutical industry with an excellent market research report. Granular market information assembled in this wide ranging Endotoxin and Pyrogen Testing report will be valuable for pharmaceutical industry to take competent business decisions.

Global endotoxin and pyrogen testing market is expected to reach USD 1,947.61 million by 2028, from USD 863.44 million in 2020, growing at the CAGR of 11.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for endotoxins testing products in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is driving the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the endotoxin and pyrogen testing market report are Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pall Corporation (a subsidiary of Danaher), Lonza, Charles River Laboratories, Merck KGaA, STERIS plc, SGS SA, Sartorius AG, bioMérieux SA, Ellab A/S, Wako USA (A subsidiary of FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation), ASSOCIATES OF CAPE COD, INC., WuXi AppTec, Microcoat Biotechnologie GmbH, Sanquin, Reading Scientific Services Ltd, nanoComposix, Zwisler Laboratorium GmbH and GenScript, among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Endotoxin and Pyrogen Testing Market Scope and Market Size

The endotoxin and pyrogen testing market is categorized into seven notable segments which are based on the product type, test type, application, method, mode of purchase, end product and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the endotoxin and pyrogen testing market is segmented into detection kits & reagents, instruments, systems and softwares, endotoxin testing services and consumables & accessories. In 2021, endotoxin detection kits & reagents segment is dominating the market because of the technological advancement in order to develop efficient kits and reagents for QC in healthcare sector.

On the basis of test type, the endotoxin and pyrogen testing market is segmented into limulus amoebocyte lysate (LAL) test, TAL test, monocyte activation test (MAT), rabbit pyrogen test and recombinant C (RFC) assay. In 2021, limulus amoebocyte lysate (LAL) test segment is dominating the market because of the increased efficiency and reliability of various consumer and regulatory bodies on the particular test type for endotoxin testing.

On the basis of application, the endotoxin and pyrogen testing market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical device manufacturing, raw materials production and packaging manufacture. In 2021, pharmaceutical manufacturing segment is dominating the market because of the flourishing pharmaceutical sector in order to meet the demand of rising chronic diseases across globe.

On the basis of method, the endotoxin and pyrogen testing market is segmented into gel clot endotoxin test, chromogenic endotoxin test and turbidimetric endotoxin test. In 2021, gel clot endotoxin test segment is dominating the market because modifications of the gel-clot method aids in less requirement of LAL reagent than the basic method.

On the basis of mode of purchase, the endotoxin and pyrogen testing market is segmented into large group, mid and small group and individual. In 2021, large group segment is dominating the market because large group serves as an economical option of purchase for any organization or firm which is growing in the endotoxin and pyrogen testing market.

On the basis of end product, the endotoxin and pyrogen testing market is segmented into vaccine and/or CGT, biologics, injectable and others. The others segment is further segmented into reusable biomedical devices, endoscopes and others. In 2021, vaccine and /or CGT segment is dominating the market because of the increasing R&D foe development of vaccines for COVID-19 across globe.

On the basis of end user, the endotoxin and pyrogen testing market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, biomedical companies, medical device companies, contract research organization (CRO) and contract manufacturing organization (CMO). In 2021, pharmaceutical companies segment is dominating the market because of emergence of COVID-19 pandemic and surging cases of chronic disease leading to flourishment of pharmaceutical sector.

Global Endotoxin and Pyrogen Testing Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for endotoxins testing products in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is driving the growth of the market.

The flourishing biopharmaceutical industry in the region acts as an opportunity for the growth of the endotoxin and pyrogen testing market.

Endotoxin is a kind of pyrogen and is a segment of the outside cell mass of gram-negative microscopic organisms similar to E. coli. Endotoxin is a lipopolysaccharide or LPS. LPS comprises of the lipid, a part containing unsaturated fats and disaccharide phosphates, center polysaccharides and the O-antigen.

Surging demand for endotoxin testing in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry along with the technological advancement to develop new endotoxin testing methods is expected to propel the growth of the endotoxin and pyrogen testing market.

Global Endotoxin and Pyrogen Testing Market Restraints:

However, the stringent regulations of the government on animal use and variability in LAL test acts as a restraint in the growth of the endotoxin and pyrogen testing market.

The stringent regulations of the government on animal use acts as a challenge for the growth of the endotoxin and pyrogen testing market.

