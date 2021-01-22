Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Devices Market 2021 Overview, Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players With Detailed Analysis of Industry Structure

Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Devices Market, By Product Type (Sphincterotomes, Lithotripter, Endoscopes, Accessories, Stents, Cannulas, Forceps, Snares, Catheters, Guiding Wires, Balloons, Baskets, Others), Disease Indication (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, GI Cancer, Barrett’s Esophagus, Bile Duct Diseases, Peptic Ulcer Disease, Crohn’s Disease, Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction, Ogilvie Syndrome, Others), Application (Liver, Gallbladder, Bile duct, Pancreas), End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027



Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 9.50% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growing number of cancer patients globally raises the demand for the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices.

The major players covered in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices market report are Olympus Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Hobbs Medical, TeleMed Systems, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, Merit Medical Systems, Jiangsu ATE Medical, Karl Storz, Braun Melsungen Ag, Ethicon, BD, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Changzhou Health Microport Medical Device Co., LTD., INTROMEDIC, Sure Care Corp among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Devices Market Share Analysis

Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices market.

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices market is segmented into product type, indication, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices market is segmented into sphincterotomes, lithotripter, endoscopes, accessories, stents, cannulas, forceps, snares, catheters, guiding wires, balloons, baskets and others.

On the basis of disease indication, the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices market is segmented into gastroesophageal reflux disease, GI cancer, Barrett’s esophagus, bile duct diseases, peptic ulcer disease, crohn’s disease, intestinal pseudo-obstruction, ogilvie syndrome and others.

On the basis of application, the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices market is segmented into liver, gallbladder, bile duct, and pancreas.

On the basis of end-user, the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic laboratories and others.

Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) is a clinical procedure of examining, diagnosing and treating conditions in the gallbladder, pancreas, liver and bile duct using endoscopy in conjunction with fluoroscopy. The endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) requires the presence of a physician and radiologist to carry out the procedure. The radiologist assists the surgeon with the direction while endoscopic intervention and scanning of the pancreas, biliary tree and duodenum for abnormalities.

Increase in research and development activities in the healthcare industry to acquire efficient and accurate treatment and initiatives by government and profit organizations are the key factors driving the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The rising awareness about endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices and their availability also influence the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing cases of benign tumors of the pancreas and liver across the globe extend opportunities to the market players.

On the other hand, side-effects of the procedure such as post-ERCP pancreatitis, hemorrhage, allergic reactions and infections and high cost of endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ECRP) devices are expected to act as restraints for the market growth.

This endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ECRP) devices market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ECRP) devices market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Devices Market Country Level Analysis

Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, disease indication, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices market because of the increase in number of diagnostic imaging related researches and development programs for advanced and safe endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ECRP) devices in this region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the rising awareness on cholangiopancreatography procedures in the developing nations.

The country section of the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices market. The data is available for historic period 2020-2027.

