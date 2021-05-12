Global Endoscopes Market Was Valued At US$ 11.8 BN, And Is Expected To Witness A CAGR Of 6% During The Forecast Period (2020–2030)

Endoscopes are gaining significant demand for arthroscopy, bronchoscopy, colonoscopy, and cystoscopy procedures. The shift toward minimally-invasive surgeries compared to open surgeries is likely to increase demand for endoscopes. Key stakeholders are introducing capsule endoscopes, robot-assisted endoscopes, and disposable endoscopes to overcome few drawbacks of conventional endoscopes. For instance, in July 2015, Medrobotics Corporation received FDA clearance for its Flex® Robotic System for sale in the United States. Also, international medical device manufactures are concentrating on entering the capsule and robot-assisted endoscopes market. For example, Medtronic now holds a leading market share in the capsule endoscopes market after its acquisition of Given Imaging Ltd.

The global endoscopes market was valued at US$ 11.8 Bn in 2019, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Endoscopes Market – Scope of the Report

Recently published a market study on the global endoscopes market. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities restraints, and detailed information about the endoscopes market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the endoscopes market will grow during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in study in a comprehensive manner. Other information includes pricing analysis by region and by product, which helps in the deep understanding of the pricing details by researchers, suppliers, manufactures, and distributors. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the endoscopes market during the forecast period.

The study is relevant for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Business researcher, shareholders, industry experts can leverage the information and data presented in PMR’s study.

The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to the macroeconomic factors that are impacting developments in the market. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the endoscopes market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the endoscopes market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.

Endoscopes Market: Research Methodology

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for players in the endoscopes market?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for endoscopes during the assessment period?

What are the different opportunities available for emerging players in the endoscopes market?

How are supply-side and demand-side are impacting the endoscopes market?

How will changing trends impact the endoscopes market?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the endoscopes market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the endoscopes market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the endoscopes market to upscale their position in this landscape?

In this study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the endoscopes market, and reach conclusions on the future growth parameters of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analyst ensure accuracy and reliability of conclusions.

Secondary resources referred by analyst during the production of the endoscopes market study include statistics from government healthcare organizations, medicines journals, research journals, press release, annual reports, white papers, directories, and databases. Analysts have interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, who contributed to the development of this report as a primary resource.

Comprehensive information acquired from primary resources and secondary resources acts as a validation from companies in the endoscopes market, and makes PMR’s projection on the growth prospects of the endoscopes market more accurate and reliable.

