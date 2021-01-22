Global Endocrine Testing Market || keyplayers Agilent Technologies, BioRad Laboratories, AB Sciex, F-Hoffmann La Roche AG, and Quest Diagnostics.

The endocrine system comprises hormones and group of glands that carry hormones directly to the circulatory system. Thyroid gland and the adrenal glands are major glands in humans, which operate various body activities such as growth and development, metabolism, reproduction, stimuli response, and homeostasis. Imbalance in hormone concentration leads to certain disorder, which can be used as marker to diagnose certain condition. Endocrine testing involves testing of the hormones such as thyroid stimulating hormone, insulin, human chorionic gonadotropin, follicle stimulating hormones, progesterone, cortisol, prolactin, testosterone, and other hormones.

Endocrine testing measures endocrine hormone concentration to diagnose the various disorders such as diabetes, hypothyroidism, infertility, and other hormonal disorder. Moreover, high prevalence of endocrine disorders such as diabetes, hypo/hyperthyroidism, infertility, multiple endocrine neoplasia 1 and 2, hypo/hyperadrenocorticism and hypogonadism are expected to drive growth of endocrine testing market over the forecast period. However, high cost of advanced endocrine testing technologies in emerging economies is restraining growth of the market. Furthermore, lack of awareness regarding diagnostics tests among populations is hindering market growth.

Key players operating in endocrine testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, bioMérieux SA, Agilent Technologies, BioRad Laboratories, AB Sciex, F-Hoffmann La Roche AG, and Quest Diagnostics.

