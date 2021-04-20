Global Emulsion Adhesives Market is projected to register a good growth in Upcoming Years Industry Insights by Type (Acrylic Polymer, polyvinyl Acetate, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene, Lattices, Polyurethane Dispersion), by Application (Packaging, Woodworking, Tapes & Labels, Construction, Automotive & Transportation)

The global emulsion adhesives market is projected to register good growth during the forecast period, owing to its wide range of application such as woodworking, furniture, packaging, paper working, and others.

On the basis of type, the emulsion adhesives market is segmented into acrylic polymer, polyvinyl acetate, vinyl acetate ethylene, lattices, polyurethane dispersion, and others. Acrylic polymer segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years.

Based on application, the emulsion adhesives market is segmented into packaging, woodworking, tapes and labels, construction, automotive and transportation, and others. The automotive and transportation segment is projected to register the fastest growth in the coming years, which is attributed to the automotive industry expansion, particularly in Asian countries, resulting in the increased production of automobiles.

The major factors driving the emulsion adhesives market growth are the rising demand of these adhesives in developing countries and growing demand of eco-friendly adhesives. These adhesives are gaining popularity in the market due to various reasons, for example, switching from solvent-based adhesives to water-based adhesives which allow manufacturers to reduce the emission of volatile organic compound (VOC).

During the forecast period, the emulsion adhesives market is expected to register the highest CAGR in Asia-Pacific. This can mainly be attributed to the increasing demand from countries such as China, India, and others to meet the increasing demand from end-user industries.

