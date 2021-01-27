Global Emulsifiers Market: Projections And Future Opportunities Until 2030

The global emulsifier market accounted for US$ 7.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 14.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6%.

The report “Global Emulsifiers Market, by Source (Bio-based and Synthetic), By Application (Food Emulsifiers, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Oilfield Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and Agrochemical), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In February 2020, ABITEC launched new clean label ingredient NUTRI SPERSE MCT GA, a powdered lipid into the food and nutrition market.

In March 2018, Cargill (US) introduced a new range of de-oiled lecithin products to complete its portfolio of GMO and non-GMO lecithin products.

Analyst View:

Product innovations leading to better stabilization properties and lower costs

The basic nature of emulsifiers is considered as a common driver of the global emulsifiers market. They possess a great stabilizing property which is quite productive in the process of amalgamating immiscible liquids. The food and beverage sector is expected to stand as a pivotal domain for the global market on the part of the growing demand for chilled chocolates and dairy foods, low-fat spreads, and deluxe quality bread. The personal care industry is also predicted to add to the augmenting growth of the emulsifiers market. Emulsifiers find frequent usage in cosmetics and hair styling products. The manufacturers of personal care products are looking forward to use emulsifiers as multi-purpose agents, thus precipitating an increase in research and development activities. The upsurge in research and development in other corresponding industries, such as pharmaceuticals, is foreseen to push the envelope for the global market.

Growing pharmaceutical industry

Natural emulsifiers for food play a significant role in the production of food products such as sauces, confectionery items including breads, chocolates, mayonnaise, and margarine. In production, two different kinds of emulsifying agents are used called dough strengtheners and dough softeners. Though emulsifiers are not necessary in breads, they are used without fail for delivering a better quality of product. Common emulsifiers such as lecithin and polysorbates are often added to chocolates and ice creams. Since these products are sold in nearly all the countries in the world with an ever-consistent demand, this highly leverages the global emulsifiers market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Emulsifier Market”, By Source (Bio-based, and Synthetic), By Application (Food Emulsifiers, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Oilfield Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and Agrochemical), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global emulsifier market accounted for US$ 7.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 14.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of source, application, and region.

Depending upon the source, the bio based emulsifier acquires the highest market because increasing use of natural emulsifiers for organic hair care and skin care formulations. Hence, companies are investing in the research and development to make natural emulsifiers.

On the basis of the application, the target market is segmented into food emulsifiers, cosmetics & personal care, oilfield chemical, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical. Compared to various industries, food emulsifiers are likely to find large application in food & beverage industry. In the food emulsifier industry, emulsifiers are being widely used in bakery and confectionery products. It also contain in products dairy and frozen products, sauces and dressings, beverages, and meat and poultry.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global emulsifiers market and is expected to witness significant growth during the review period. The growing food and beverage industry with rising demand for packaged food products owing to the convenience and longer shelf life is driving the regional market growth. North America was the second-largest market for emulsifiers in expanding healthcare and food & beverages industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global emulsifier market includes BASF SE, DowDuPont, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Akzonobel N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant, Solvay SA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, the Lubrizol Corporation, Stepan Company, and Lonza.

