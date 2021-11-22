Global Emulsifiers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global emulsifiers market is expected to grow from $4.28 billion in 2020 to $4.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth of the emulsifiers market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The emulsifiers market is expected to reach $6.33 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The emulsifiers market consists of sales of emulsifiers that act as a surfactant that stabilizes the emulsions. Emulsifiers also called emulgent, are surface-active agents that act at the interface between two immiscible liquids such as oil and water, allowing them to be blended into stable emulsions, by maintaining the stability of the mixture. Emulsifiers also reduce stickiness, control crystallization, and prevent separation and are present in ready-made sauces, mayonnaise, soups, and many other food products in which the combination of oil and aqueous phase is needed. They are also found in dairy products such as milk, cream, butter, cheese, yogurt, and various kinds of sweets, such as chocolate, chocolate bars, marshmallows.

The emulsifiers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the emulsifiers market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Kerry Group, Clariant, Evonik Industries, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Stepan Company, Solvay S.A, Palsgaard A/S, Puratos Group., Spartan Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Royal DSM N.V., and Beldem S.A.

The global emulsifiers market is segmented –

1) By Product: Lecithin, Mono and Di-Glycerides, Stearyl Lactylates, Sorbitan Esters, Polyglycerol Esters, Others

2) By Chemical Structure: Natural, Synthetic, Semi-Synthetic

3) By Application: Food Emulsifiers, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Oilfield Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals, Others

The emulsifiers market report describes and explains the global emulsifiers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The emulsifiers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global emulsifiers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global emulsifiers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

