Global Empty Capsules Market Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2028

Global empty capsules market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising decrepit old population, development of the pharmaceutical market and increasing R&D activities.

Market Definition: Global Empty Capsules Market

A capsule is usually a shell or container produced of gelatin that carries a drug. Empty capsules are used as a dosage form for prescription and OTC drugs, dietary supplements and nutritional supplies. They are produced from gelatin extracted from, or derivative products of, animal protein and plant polysaccharides. Capsules are easier to digest which are used by companies when the drug cannot be compressed into a strong capsule. They are helpful when the drug has to be combined with oil or other liquid to help absorption in the body.

Competitive Analysis:

Global empty capsules market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of empty capsules market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global empty capsules market are SavoiurCaps, ACG, Comed Chemicals Limited., NATURAL CAPSULES LIMITED, Medi-Caps Ltd., Wuhan Carma Technology Co., Ltd., Goerlich Pharma GmbH, NecLife, HealthCaps India Ltd., Zhejiang Erawat Pharma Limited. QUALICAPS, Suheung Co.,Ltd., Caps Canada, Fortcaps., SNAIL PHARMA INDUSTRY., Roxlor, SUNIL HEALT Capscanada Corporation, HCARE LIMITED., Bright Pharma Caps Inc., Capsugel, Shaoxing Kangke Capsule Co., Ltd., and others.

Empty Capsules Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research empty capsules market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to increasing ageing population, advancement in capsule delivery technologies and growth in the pharmaceutical industry.

Now the question is which are the regions that empty capsules market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted market leaders to target North American developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Empty capsules market is becoming more competitive every year with dietary supplements currently being the largest market application for the forecasted period of 2019 to 2026. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the empty capsules market.

Market Drivers

Rising of decrepit old population is driving the growth of the market.

Development of the pharmaceutical market is propelling the growth of the market.

Increasing R&D activities and clinical trials is boosting the growth of the market

Developments in Capsule Distribution Methods is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Racial and nutritional constraints is hampering the growth of the market

Reduced accessibility of raw material is hindering the growth of the market

Strength of regulatory systems for gelatin manufacturers is restricting the growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global Empty Capsules Market

By Type

Gelatin Capsules Pig Meat Gelatin Bovine-Derived Gelatin Bone Meal Other Gelatin Sources

Non-Gelatin Capsules Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Pullulan & Starch Material



By Functionality

Immediate-Release Capsules

Sustained-Release Capsules

Delayed-Release Capsules

By Application

Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs

Dietary Supplements

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations

Antianemic Preparations

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs

Cough & Cold Drugs

Other Applications

By End User

Pharmaceutical Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Research Laboratories

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, ACG presents a broad variety of capsules, engineering and films & foils alternatives at FCE Pharma. ACG’s Capsules Company with a broad spectrum of Empty Hard Capsules produced from Gelatin and HPMC (cellulose), were designed to satisfy the demands of the drug sector. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.

In August 2018, LONZA’S CAPSULE DELIVERY SOLUTIONS, introduced by Capsugel Colorista, a higher-quality capsule focused on an “all-color” design. This latest capsule farther extends the R&D portfolio of Lonza Capsugel. Colorista capsules expand an already extensive pre-clinical and clinical portfolio of Capsugel empty capsules, offering solutions for the full development of a drug product.

