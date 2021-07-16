Global Employment Screening Services Market to Generate $9.92 Billion by 2028, States the Report by Allied Market Research A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the market across North America region is anticipated to lead in terms of revenues throughout the forecast period.

Allied Market Research published a research report on the employment screening services market. The findings of the report states that the global market for employment screening services generated $4.95 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.92 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides valuable data on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, new entrants, investors, and shareholders.

“Though companies are facing challenges for huge costs & the length of time to get the results of candidate, organizations are conducting at least one type of background screening by having a mandatory documented policy for background screening procedures.” Stated research analyst, BFSI at Allied Market Research.

The report provides detailed information based on the key determinants of the market to help market players in devising growth strategies and capitalizing on opportunities. Growth in focus on improved quality of workforce and enhanced regulatory compliance fuel the growth of the global employment screening services market. Whereas, rise in technology risks and discrimination concerns restrain the market growth. Moreover, emerging economies are expected to unlock an array of opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed scenario of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the employment screening services market globally. The outbreak led to declined demand for employment screening services from industries such as IT & telecom and transportation and among others, as the operations in these industries were suspended during the initial phase of covid-19. However, the industry has witnessed higher demand for background screening and health screening from the healthcare and retail sectors during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global employment screening services market on the basis of service, application, and region. These insights are helpful for the new entrants as well as current market players to invest on the fastest growing and highest revenue generating segment to accomplish growth in the coming years.

On the basis of service, the criminal background checks segment dominated with the highest revenue share in 2020, holding for nearly one-third of the global employment screening services market. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the education and employment verification segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028.

On the basis of financial services, the operating lease segment held the highest share, accounting for around one-fourth of the global employment screening services market in 2020. Furthermore, the segment would rule the roost throughout the forecast period. Whereas, the healthcare segment is anticipated to exhibit the largest CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, the market across North America dominated with highest market share in 2020, holding for more than two-fifths of the global employment screening services market, and will lead the position by 2028. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The report also studies regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global Employment screening services market analyzed in the report include ADP LLC, Capita PLC, CareerBuilder LLC, Experian, First Advantage, HireRight LLC, Insperity, Paychex, Inc., Paycor, Inc., REED, and Sterling. These players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, acquisition, and expansion to expand their foothold in the employment screening services industry.

