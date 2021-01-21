Global Emergency Shutdown Systems Market || keyplayers Proserv Ingenious Simplicity, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE

The report “Global Emergency Shutdown Systems Market, By Control Method (Electrical Fiber Optic, Pneumatic, Hydraulic, and Other Control Methods), By End-user Vertical (Oil and Gas, Refining, Power Generation, Metal and Mining, Paper and Pulp, and Other End-user Verticals), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″. Global Emergency Shutdown Systems market is projected to grow from US $xx billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. The rapid growth of industries like gas and oil has been driving the growth of industrial emergency shutdown systems market. However, government regulations to regulate the use of hazardous products and the rising safety norms such as factor hamper market growth. Also, High cost of system and maintenance restrain the market growth. Furthermore rise in acceptance of industrial IoT and demanding programmable safety systems in industrial emergency shutdown systems is a platform provide strong growth opportunities in the market.

Key Highlights:

November 2019 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces roSafe an improved version of the ProSafe-RS safety instrumented system. The company has launched this product for the target audience such as Oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, electric power, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, food, iron and steel, water supply and wastewater treatment, non-ferrous metals, metal, cement, etc. and it has application in fire and gas systems (FGS), burner management systems (BMS), and emergency shutdown systems (ESD).

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Emergency Shutdown Systems market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on Hardware, By End-user Industry, and region.

By Control Method electrical global Emergency Shutdown Systems market is classified into fibre optic, pneumatic, hydraulic, and other control methods

By End-user Vertical global Emergency Shutdown Systems market is classified into oil and gas, refining, power generation, metal and mining, paper and pulp, and other end-user verticals

By Region, Europe is accounted to dominate the target market in the world. Owing to the downstream oil and gas sector and great industrial activity in the region is a major factor driving the growth for the target market in the region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Emergency Shutdown Systems Market By Control Method (Electrical Fiber Optic, Pneumatic, Hydraulic, and Other Control Methods), By End-user Vertical (Oil and Gas, Refining, Power Generation, Metal and Mining, Paper and Pulp, and Other End-user Verticals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

The key players operating the global Emergency Shutdown Systems market involves includes ABB Limited, Emerson Electric Company, General Electric Co., Hima Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Omron Corporation, Proserv Ingenious Simplicity, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.

