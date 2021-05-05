Global ELISA Tests Market Will Accelerate Rapidly with Excellent CAGR in Future ||ALPCO, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Merck KGaA, BioLegend, Inc., LOEWE Biochemica GmbH
The ELISA tests market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.23% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The growing incidence of infectious diseases will help in escalating the growth of the ELISA tests market.
ELISA Tests Market Scope and Market Size
The ELISA tests market is segmented on the basis of method, application, technology and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- Based on the method, the ELISA tests market is segmented into direct ELISA, indirect ELISA, sandwich ELISA and competitive ELISA),
- Based on the application, the ELISA tests market is segmented into vaccine development, immunology, diagnostics, toxicology, drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry and transplantation, infectious diseases, cancer, protein quantitation, others.
- Based on the technology, the ELISA tests market is segmented into chemiluminescent, colorimetric, and fluorescent.
- Based on the end user, the ELISA tests market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, research laboratories.
- The rising prevalence of cancer due to unhealthy lifestyle, lack of exercise and increased consumption of drugs and alcohol, would foster the growth of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) testing market
- Rising expenditure in R&D activities in the drug discovery market would boost the growth of this market
- Rising ageing population enhances the growth of this market as they are more prone to communicable and non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, lung disease, and cancer, which drives the demand for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of such diseases
- Advancements in technology and automations in the healthcare industry would drive the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- Lack of availability and cost-effective diagnostic tests hinders the growth of this market.
- Substitution by new technologically advanced techniques including multiplex proteomic array platforms would restrain its growth
List of Chapters:
1 ELISA Tests Market Overview
2 Global ELISA Tests Market Competitions by Manufacturers
3 Global ELISA Tests Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2028)
4 Global ELISA Tests Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2028)
5 Global ELISA Tests Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global ELISA Tests Market Analysis by Application
7 Global ELISA Tests Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 ELISA Tests Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global ELISA Tests Market Forecast (2021-2028)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
