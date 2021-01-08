Global ELISA Tests Market Overview, Summary Methodology, Size and Growth Over the Forecast 2026||Thermo Fisher Scientific, ZEUS Scientific, Inc., ALPCO, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA
ELISA tests market is expected to rise from to an estimated value of USD 2529.97 million by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to rising prevalence of cancer, rising ageing population and technological advancements.
This ELISA Tests market report is a great source of information about the pharmaceutical industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the globe. Such perfect and comprehensive market report brings into focus primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. The report contains reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report also gives CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2019-2026 for the market.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the ELISA tests market are Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, ZEUS Scientific, Inc., ALPCO, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Merck KGaA, BioLegend, Inc., LOEWE Biochemica GmbH, Creative Diagnostics., Arigo biolaboratories Corp., ELISA Technologies, Inc., RayBiotech, Inc., R&D Systems, Inc., AESKU.GROUP GmbH & Co. KG, Cell Technology., Arbor Assays, Eurofins Scientific and Biogenuix amongst others.
Scope of the Report:
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application.
- To get a comprehensive overview of the ELISA Tests market.
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
Market Drivers
- The rising prevalence of cancer due to unhealthy lifestyle, lack of exercise and increased consumption of drugs and alcohol, would foster the growth of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) testing market
- Rising expenditure in R&D activities in the drug discovery market would boost the growth of this market
- Rising ageing population enhances the growth of this market as they are more prone to communicable and non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, lung disease, and cancer, which drives the demand for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of such diseases
- Advancements in technology and automations in the healthcare industry would drive the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- Lack of availability and cost-effective diagnostic tests hinders the growth of this market.
- Substitution by new technologically advanced techniques including multiplex proteomic array platforms would restrain its growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2018, BARD1 Life Sciences, would commercialise BARD1-Ovarian blood based ELISA test which is used for the early detection of ovarian cancer. This ELISA test would help diagnose the presence or absence of ovarian cancer in individuals prone to high risk, in order to initially monitor and cure the cancer. With this development, the ELISA testing market has broadened to diagnose a new set of cancer for women, i.e. ovarian cancer. With this discovery, which broadens the application of ELISA testing, the market would grow in the forecasted period.
- In January 2018, Eagle Biosciences, Inc. launched a new assay, FGF23 ELISA kit assay which would be used for the detection of varied diseases and disorders including mineral bone disorder, chronic kidney disease, tumor induced osteomalacia and hyperphosphatemia. With this launch, ELISA test market is bound to grow in the forecasted period, due to the increased application of ELISA tests and its innovative launches.
Segmentation: Global ELISA Tests Market
By Test Type
- Direct ELISA
- Sandwich ELISA
- Indirect ELISA
- Multiple & Portable ELISA
- Competitive ELISA
By Application
- Immunology
- Inflammation
- Diagnostics
- Vaccine Development
- Toxicology
- Drug Monitoring & Pharmaceutical Industry
- Transplantation
- Infectious Diseases
- Cancer
- Protein Quantitation
- Other
By Technology
- Chemiluminescent
- Colorimetric
- Fluorescent
By End-User
- Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers
- Research Laboratories
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global ELISA tests market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
