Global ELISA Analyzers Market 2020 – 2027 Size, Share, Emerging Trend – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tecan Group Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories

The global ELISA analyzers market is driven by factors such as increase in the number of research institutes and growing demand for effective tests to detect infectious diseases, hormones, tumor markers, and autoimmune diseases. However, ELISA can only be carried out for liquid samples. This could restrain the market growth. Increasing R&D activities in the field of ELISA testing and equipment will further provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Key players that operate in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tecan Group Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., EUROIMMUN AG, DiaSorin S.p.A., and Promega Corporation.

The report segments the global ELISA analyzers market based on type, application, and region. Based on type, it is divided into optical filter ELISA analyzers and optical grating ELISA analyzers. Based on application, it is segmented into clinical field and non-clinical field. Geographically, it has been analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

ELISA is an analytical biochemistry assay that utilizes a solid-phase enzyme immunoassay in order to detect the presence of a particular substance in a liquid sample. ELISA analyzers are automated instruments used in laboratories to carry out the ELISA test.

ELISA Analyzers Market Key Segments:

By Type

Optical Filter ELISA Analyzers

Optical Grating ELISA Analyzers

By Application

Clinical Field

Non-Clinical Field

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions has been provided that helps determine prevailing opportunities in these regions.

Key market players within the market have been profiled in the report and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Extensive analysis of the market has been conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

