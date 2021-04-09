Global Elevator and Escalator Market Size, Forecast, Drivers, Insights, Opportunities, Company Profile, COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Global elevator and escalator market size was estimated at USD 74.2 billion in 2020. Key factor driving this market growth is rising investment in construction market. Overall Elevator and Escalator market is projected to increase with a growth rate of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Segments Covered in Global Elevator and Escalator Market Report are

End Use: Residential, and Commercial

Residential, and Commercial Service: New Installation, Maintenance & Repair, Refurbishing

New Installation, Maintenance & Repair, Refurbishing Type: Elevator (Passenger Elevator, Freight Elevator), and Escalator (Step Type, Belt Type)

Elevator (Passenger Elevator, Freight Elevator), and Escalator (Step Type, Belt Type) Regional Outlook: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe, (U.K., France, Germany, Turkey, Russia, Italy, Spain), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia), Central & South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Qualitative Insights Covered in Elevator and Escalator report are

Market driver analysis

Market restraint analysis

Market Opportunity

Market Trends

Cost Structure

Supply Chain Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Key Market Participants (Intensity Map) by Region

Company Profiles Covered in Elevator and Escalator report are

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Orona Group

Otis Elevator Company

Schindler Group

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd.

KONE Oyj

ThyssenKrupp AG

Toshiba Corporation

Topics Covered Under Competition Landscape Section

Company Market Share Analysis

Vendor Landscape

Competition Dashboard

