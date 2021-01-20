Global Electrophoresis Reagents Market Competitive Developments, Leading Players and Their Core Competencies to 2026 |Top Companies –Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Lonza, QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio Inc

Electrophoresis Reagents Market is estimated to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.94 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the electrophoresis reagents market are Agilent Technologies Inc., BioAtlas, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Lonza, QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Harvard Bioscience, SEBIA, Randox Laboratories Ltd., ELITechGroup, Expedeon Ltd., Biological Industries, Promega Corporation, Hoefer Inc, EUROCLONE S.p.A., Blirt.eu, Helena Laboratories Corporation, Apacor, and LABREPCO.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels and prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market growth

Increased awareness and technological developments in the market is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Over consumption of time and resources in the process is also a restraint for the market growth

Presence or availability of alternative technique and technologies is also acting as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of a new capillary electrophoresis (CE) system, which is designed for offering low-throughput, and cartridge-based system. It is designed for the usage in research, and diagnostic systems.

In February 2017, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation in collaboration with Promega Corporation for the development of compact capillary electrophoresis (CE) sequencer.

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL ELECTROPHORESIS REAGENTS MARKET

By Product Gels Agarose Gels Starch Gels Polyacrylamide Gels Dyes Ethidium Bromide (ETBR) Dyes Sybr Dyes Bromophenol Dyes Other Dyes Buffers Tris-Acetate-EDTA (TAE) Tris-Borate-EDTA (TBE) Others Others

By Technique Gel Electrophoresis Capillary Electrophoresis

By Application Protein Analysis DNA & RNA Analysis

By End-User Research Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Others

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



