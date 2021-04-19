Global Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Survey Report, 2020-2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Electronic Toll Collection Systems, which studied Electronic Toll Collection Systems industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Prime Competitors

The prominent players in the Electronic Toll Collection Systems market include:

Toll Collect

EFKON

Kapsch TrafficCom

TRMI Systems Integration

Perceptics

Xerox Corporation

Transurban

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Thales Group

Connect East

3M

Sensor Dynamics

Honeywell

DENSO

Q-Free

Transcore Holdings

Transtoll

SAIC

Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market: Application Outlook

Highway

Urban

Bridge

Others

By Type:

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC)

Video Analytics

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market in Major Countries

7 North America Electronic Toll Collection Systems Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Electronic Toll Collection Systems Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Electronic Toll Collection Systems Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Electronic Toll Collection Systems Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

In-depth Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Report: Intended Audience

Electronic Toll Collection Systems manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Electronic Toll Collection Systems

Electronic Toll Collection Systems industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Electronic Toll Collection Systems industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Electronic Toll Collection Systems Report Provide:

Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Electronic Toll Collection Systems market.

Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.

Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.

Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Electronic Toll Collection Systems market and related industry.

