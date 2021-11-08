Global Electronic Products Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global electronic products market reached a value of nearly $1,191.2 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% since 2015. The market is expected to increase from $1,191.2 billion in 2020 to $1,653.2 billion in 2025 at a rate of 6.8%. The increase is mainly due to the lockdown increasing demand for various electronic products as employees and students have switched to the online mode. The electronic products market is expected to grow from $1,653.2 billion in 2025 to $2,169.6 in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The electronic products market consists of sales of electronic products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce electronic products. These include semiconductors, audio and video equipment and other electronic components. Electronic products are electronic devices that store, generate or transmit information in electronic form. These are components used for controlling the flow of electrical currents for information processing and system control. Electronic products include televisions, speaker systems, household-type video cameras, jukeboxes, and amplifiers for musical instruments are used for various applications such as entertainment and communication.

Some of the major players of the electronic products market are Samsung Electronics Co ltd, Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co ltd, SK Hynix Inc., Micron Technology Inc

The electronic products market is segmented by type, by end-use, by sales channel and by mode of sale.

By Type –

The electronic products market is segmented by type into:

a) Audio And Video Equipment

b) Semiconductor And Other Electronic Components

By End-Use –

The electronic products market is segmented by end-use into:

a) Business To Business (B2B)

b) Business To Customer (B2C)

By Sales Channel –

The electronic products market is segmented by sales channel into:

c) OEM And Aftermarket Semiconductor

d) Other Electronic Components

By Mode Of Sale –

The electronic products market is segmented by mode of sale into:

c) Offline

d) Online

The countries covered in the global electronic products market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global electronic products market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Electronic Products Market Characteristics Electronic Products Market Product Analysis Electronic Products Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electronic Products Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

