Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Geographical Expansion & Development Status Recorded during 2019-2026 focusing on key players LABFOLDER GMBH, LABTrack, LLC, LabVantage Solutions Inc, LabWare, PerkinElmer Inc., Sapio Sciences and SciNote LLC 

Global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for automation in laboratories and user- friendly interface of ELN are the factor for the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market are Abbott, Arxspan, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-ITech B.V., Dassault Systèmes, Danaher, Lab-Ally, LabArchives, LLC., Labii Inc., LABFOLDER GMBH, LABTrack, LLC, LabVantage Solutions Inc, LabWare, PerkinElmer Inc., Sapio Sciences and SciNote LLC among others.

Market Drivers

Increased demand for accurate, speedy and efficient output is driving the growth of the electronic lab notebook market

Capability to view data across different organizations will boost the growth of this market

Increase in application of electronic lab notebook (ELN) in life sciences which is expected to propel the market growth

Growing necessity of preserving records electronically rather than storing on paper notebooks leads to the growth of the lab notebook market

Market Restraints

Data integration in cybercrime acts as a restraints for the electronic lab notebook market

High cost for the device hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period

Key Developments in the Market:

In May, 2019 Sapio Sciences proclaims the obtainability of Exemplar ELN Essentials, a self-service SaaS solution. Shaped as an access level lab notebook with initiative class functionality at a little, monthly cost. Handlers can sign up free trials of for ELN Essentials before deciding to purchase the system which will further drive the growth of the ELN market because of its cheapness and easy to use platform

In April, 2017 PerkinElmer, Inc. declared the launch of the PerkinElmer Signals Notebook at American Chemical Society (ACS), Spring National Meeting and Exposition. PerkinElmer’s fresh cloud-based electronic laboratory notebook solution (ELN) rules cleverer science through collaboration. It helps scientists in report completion, sharing of data and to accelerate data discovery through this method. It also supports R&D to quicken the innovation enabling the electronic lab notebook market to skyrocket in terms of growth

Segmentation: Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market

By Product

Specific ELN

Cross-Disciplinary ELN

By License

Open-Source ELN

Proprietary ELN

By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise

Web-Based/ Cloud-based

By End User

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage

Agriculture Industries

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization (CRO) & Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

Academic Research Institute

Others Metal & Mining Industry Forensic Industries



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

