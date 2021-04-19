Global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market Survey Report, 2020-2027

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals market.

An EFTPOS terminal is a device which interfaces with payment cards to make electronic funds transfers.The global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) terminal market is highly competitive across end-use verticals, requiring manufacturers and resellers to understand the distinct differences and needs from segment to segment.

Electronic funds transfer at point of sale — is an electronic payment system involving electronic funds transfers based on the use of payment cards, such as debit or credit cards, at payment terminals located at points of sale.

Market Player

Key players profiled in the global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals market are:

Panasonic

XAC Automation Corp.

Equinox Payments LLC

VeriFone (Formerly Hypercom)

Fujitsu Limited

Dejavoo

PAX

Exadigm

First Data Corporation

Atos Worldline

Smartpay

VeriFone Systems

Olivetti

Ingenico

NCR

Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals End-users:

Retail

Hospitality & Healthcare System

Restaurants

Entertainment

Warehousing

Other

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Counter-Top Terminals

Mobile Terminals

Inbuilt Terminals

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market in Major Countries

7 North America Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

​Target Audience:

Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals

Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals industry associations

Product managers, Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals potential investors

Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals key stakeholders

Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

