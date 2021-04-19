Global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market Survey Report, 2020-2027
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals market.
An EFTPOS terminal is a device which interfaces with payment cards to make electronic funds transfers.The global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) terminal market is highly competitive across end-use verticals, requiring manufacturers and resellers to understand the distinct differences and needs from segment to segment.
Electronic funds transfer at point of sale — is an electronic payment system involving electronic funds transfers based on the use of payment cards, such as debit or credit cards, at payment terminals located at points of sale.
Market Player
Key players profiled in the global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals market are:
Panasonic
XAC Automation Corp.
Equinox Payments LLC
VeriFone (Formerly Hypercom)
Fujitsu Limited
Dejavoo
PAX
Exadigm
First Data Corporation
Atos Worldline
Smartpay
VeriFone Systems
Olivetti
Ingenico
NCR
Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals End-users:
Retail
Hospitality & Healthcare System
Restaurants
Entertainment
Warehousing
Other
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
Counter-Top Terminals
Mobile Terminals
Inbuilt Terminals
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market in Major Countries
7 North America Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Key Regions Overview
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Target Audience:
Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals
Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals industry associations
Product managers, Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals potential investors
Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals key stakeholders
Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
What Information does this report contain?
The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals market at the global and regional levels.
The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.
Discussed details about market opportunities.
The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.
The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.
