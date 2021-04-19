Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Market– Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The increasing adoption of cloud computing and the increasing penetration of the internet of things is the key factors pertaining to the growth of the EDA tools market globally. Furthermore, the technology has reduced the cost and made and has minimized the number of errors to a great extent. Furthermore, due to the increasing adoption of cloud technology, the designs have become easier to access and available anytime and effective deployment of data is another feature that makes it economical has enabled the EDA tools market to grow globally.

Challenges

The weak global economy is the only challenge that is faced by the EDA tools market throughout the forecast period. A weak economy adversely affects the growth of the industry that makes the major companies cut costs on R&D and thus reduce their spending on electronic designs this is the major factor that is hampering the growth of the EDA tools market worldwide.

Industry Ecosystem

Globally industry players are leveraging market growth through the development of innovative solutions in the EDA tools market globally. The vendors for the EDA technology are providing various solutions to the users such as advanced technology for better accessibility and viewing experience thereby enabling users to administer quality cost efficiency in their business operations and further reach product across the globe.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, the EDA tools market in North America is anticipated to generate the largest revenue throughout the estimated period due to the presence of a large number of aerospace, automotive, and defense companies that are utilizing this technology in order to enhance flexibility, cost-efficiencies, and smooth functioning of their organization. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to generate the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of cloud services and the increasing adoption of EDA technology in the manufacturing domain of this region.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the EDA tools market are launching new products and undergoing mergers and acquisitions in order to gain first-mover advantage and be a differentiator in terms of product offering across the globe. For instance, it has been observed that in 2013 Synopsys acquired Magma Design automation and SpringSoft pvt. Ltd. in order to provide improved designed tools to its customers. Some of the prominent players in the EDA tools market include Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems Inc., Mentor Graphics, Zuken, EEsoF.

