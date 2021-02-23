Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Research Overview, Future Growth, Industry Trends, Share and Top Players-Medidata Solutions; Parexel International Corporation; IBM Corporation; eClinical Solutions LLC
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)marketis expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,630.26 million by 2027.
This electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market report provides details of market share, new developments, impact of market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market are Oracle; Medidata Solutions; Parexel International Corporation; IBM Corporation; eClinical Solutions LLC; Omnicomm Systems; Kayentis; Signant Health; ERT Clinical; Bioclinica; YPrime LLC; WIRB-Copernicus Group; Castor EDC among others.
Global electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market is segmented on the basis of product, approach, end user and platform. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
- On the basis of product, the market is segmented into on-premise solutions, cloud based solutions and web based solutions. On-premise solutions segment is dominating the market being the most preferred mode of deployment in the healthcare industry due to the flexibility of data storage.
- On the basis of approach, the market is segmented into clinician reported outcome assessment (CLINRO), patient reported outcome assessment (PRO), observer reported outcome assessment (OBSRO) and performance outcome assessment (PERFO). Clinician reported outcome assessment dominates the market globally as they are responsible for measuring health status of patients and define end points for the clinical study.
- On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into commercial service providers, hospitals and transplant centres and research laboratories and academic institutions. Commercial service providers segment is dominating the market globally as more and more clinical trial sponsors are outsourcing their clinical trails to specialized service providers so that the can focus on other aspects of business.
- On the basis of platform, the market is segmented into contract research organizations, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals and clinical laboratories, consulting service companies, research and academia and others. Contract research organizations segment is dominating in the market globally as these organizations work on a contract basis for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies to provide research services.
North America dominates the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market as in the U.S., the number of vendors of electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) is very high as compared to other parts of the world complemented to high technology adoption in a well-established healthcare system.
- In June 2019, Signant Health formulated from the merger of CRF Bracket and CRF Health was officially launched. Combining the service offerings relating to eCOA, eConsent, Clinical Supplies, IRT, Patient Engagement and Endpoint Quality; Signant Health will be able to offer one of the broadest clinical suites commercially available. The company will be focused on gaining greater expertise and innovate their services to include the latest solutions for their customers
- In June 2018, Omnicomm Systems announced that they had established a partnership with Kayentis for provision of Omnicomm’s “TrialMaster” combined with Kayentis’ “Clin’form” and “eCOA Solution”. This partnership will help provide consumers with a combined platform as the consumers had individually adopted both the solutions for their clinical trial needs
