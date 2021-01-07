Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Growth Opportunities, Regional Analysis ,Statistics and Forecast to 2027|| Oracle; Medidata Solutions; Parexel International Corporation; IBM Corporation; eClinical Solutions LLC
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)marketis expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,630.26 million by 2027.
This Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment market report is a great source of information about the healthcare IT industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the globe. Such perfect and comprehensive market report brings into focus primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. The report contains reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report also gives CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market.
- Increasing availability and preference for various wearable and handheld medical devices that can provide clinical information and assessment; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market
- Increasing prevalence and utilization of cloud-based service offerings is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Rising levels of innovations and technological advancements in the market for these solutions acts as a market driver
- Enhanced need for maintaining better levels of security and quality of clinical trials and associated clinical data will also boost the market growth
Market Restraints
- Large levels of financial costs associated with the deployment and utilization of these systems; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market
- Complications in the integration and operations of these solutions due to the various regulatory presence of authorities across the industry; this factor is expected to restrict the market growth
- In June 2019, Signant Health formulated from the merger of CRF Bracket and CRF Health was officially launched. Combining the service offerings relating to eCOA, eConsent, Clinical Supplies, IRT, Patient Engagement and Endpoint Quality; Signant Health will be able to offer one of the broadest clinical suites commercially available. The company will be focused on gaining greater expertise and innovate their services to include the latest solutions for their customers
- In June 2018, Omnicomm Systems announced that they had established a partnership with Kayentis for provision of Omnicomm’s “TrialMaster” combined with Kayentis’ “Clin’form” and “eCOA Solution”. This partnership will help provide consumers with a combined platform as the consumers had individually adopted both the solutions for their clinical trial needs
Segmentation: Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market
By Type
- Web Hosted
- License Enterprise
- Cloud-Based
By Platform
- Hospitals
- CROs
- Academic Institutes
- Pharma & Biotech Organizations
- Medical Device Manufacturers
By Geography
- North America
- Europ
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Country Level Analysis
Electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, product, approach, end user and platform as referenced above.
The countries covered in the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market as in the U.S., the number of vendors of electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) is very high as compared to other parts of the world complemented to high technology adoption in a well-established healthcare system. In Asia-Pacific, China is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 as the region has potential for growth in clinical trials from several pharmaceutical companies and the country is taking measures to improve clinical trials. The U.S. is leading the growth of the North America market due to high adoption of electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) by the end users and increasing number of vendors while U.K. is dominating the European market due to large number of clinical trials being conducted in the country.
